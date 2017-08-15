The Naked Egg Taco Is Finally Coming to a Taco Bell Near You

Back in April, Taco Bell started testing a crazy idea at stores in Flint, MI: What if a breakfast taco was made inside out, with egg as the shell? It turns out that people loved the idea because Taco Bell’s Naked Egg Taco is finally going nationwide. So what’s in Taco Bell’s Naked Egg Taco? Well, as the name might suggest, it all starts with a fried egg that’s folded up as a shell. That egg shell (which is not, for the record, the kind of eggshell you don’t want to eat) is then filled with crispy potatoes, bacon or sausage, and cheese.

According to a press release sent to Extra Crispy, this breakfast taco-in-an-egg will be available at Taco Bell stores nationwide starting on August 31. But if you want to get in on the shell innovation early, hardcore Taco Bell fans have the opportunity to try the Naked Egg Taco before it hits stores.

WATCH: PEOPLE Staffers Taste New Taco Bell $1 Breakfast

Starting today, breakfast taco enthusiasts in New York City will be able to reserve a table at Taco Bell on OpenTable to taste the newest menu item on August 17, because this is a gourmet dining experience, dammit. The series of so-called Bell and Breakfast “brunch-esque” events, as they’re called by Taco Bell, will also be in Laguna Beach, CA, on August 25; Austin, TX, on August 26; and Chicago on August 27.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity and chef food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

If you’re OK with waiting, you’ll be able to try the new Taco Bell Naked Egg Taco on August 31 for just $1.99. Or you can make it part of a breakfast combo meal with a coffee and either 2 Cinnabon Delights or a hash brown for $3.99. Oh, and if a naked taco is too risqué for your tastes, or maybe you just don’t like the idea of getting egg grease on your fingers in the morning, don’t worry. The Naked Egg Taco can get dressed—inside a Gordita Flatbread, naturally.

This article originally appeared on Extracrispy.com