You Can Now Get Married at Taco Bell for $600

Nothing says romance like crunchwraps and hot sauce in plastic pouches.

On Tuesday morning, Taco Bell announced some incredible news, just in time for Valentine’s Day – fans now have the opportunity to get married at its Las Vegas Cantina flagship restaurant.

The restaurant, which actually has a wedding chapel, will offer couples a “Wedding Package” complete with a Taco Bell garter, bow tie, Sauce Packet wedding bouquet, “Just Married” t-shirts, Taco Bell champagne flutes and a Cinnabon Delights Wedding Cake. But it gets more romantic – newlyweds will be treated to a Taco 12 Pack for their very first meal as a married couple.

The lavish package costs $600 and includes a full ceremony and officiant. While it won’t be available until summer 2017, taco-lovers can enter a sweepstakes to win an all-expense paid trip to Las Vegas to be the first couple to get married at the Las Vegas restaurant.

Excuse us while we spend the rest of the day swooning.