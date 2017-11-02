Gasp! Taco Bell Hints at Adding French Fries to Its Menu

Thanks to the viral ways of Twitter, Taco Bell may soon be fluent in fries.

The Mexican chain is a place where fast food junkies come alive: Kit Kats can turn into quesadillas and fans can wear their pride, literally. But, in the eyes of former Blink 182 band member Mark Hoppus, they are still missing one thing: French fries.

It all started when the bassist took to twitter to say Taco Bell is better than Del Taco, but Del Taco has fries, making it a “real Sophie’s Choice of fast food.”

Taco Bell is better than Del Taco but Del Taco has french fries so it’s a real Sophie’s Choice of fast food. — mark hoppus (@markhoppus) October 30, 2017

And then Taco Bell’s official account responded, giving us a glimmer of hope that they might be making moves towards the new menu addition.

“That just might change soon, Mark.” the Tex-Mex giant coyly replied.

That just might change soon, Mark. 😏 — Taco Bell (@tacobell) October 31, 2017

We all know that smirk is hinting something, and fans gave their two cents on the matter.

Oh my godddd Taco Bell fries? Get out — Meredith Williams (@meredithkw) October 31, 2017

I never thought I could feel so in touch with another person, then you drop this?… Same. — Jeffrey Pallotta (@JeffreyPallotta) October 30, 2017

Two Words: CRINKLE CUT. — dietcokehead (@sandiego_kat) October 31, 2017

French fries may not be Mexican food, but we’re certainly not complaining because cravings are cravings.

The musician then tweeted back very enthused on the potential news.

Please keep on, Mr. Hoppus, as our bonafide Taco Bell liaison. And kudos to Taco Bell for definitely thinking outside the bun.