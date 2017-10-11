Taco Bell’s Fashion Collab with Forever 21 Is Here — See the Whole Collection

We already knew Taco Bell was getting a fashion makeover, but now the line’s finally here—and it’s so worth spending your taco allowance on.

While before we’d only seen a sneak preview of two pieces—modeled by two diehard fans who shot their senior portraits at Taco Bell—the rest is about to go seriously viral.

The collab collection, launching in Forever 21 stores nationally and online on October 11, is a Taco Bell lover’s dream, from Crunchwrap bodysuits to tye-die hoodies with “Taco Bell” written across the chest.

And there’s plenty of cropped logo sweatshirts to go around.

You can never have enough cheeky taco t-shirts either.

Or just a sweatshirt covered in mini graphics of the Mexican fast food giant.

The limited-edition collection, which is affordably taco-chic, is about to make your wardrobe a whole lot saucier—literally.