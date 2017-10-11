People

Subscribe

Stay Connected

Subscribe

Advertise With Us

Learn More

Copyright © 2017 Time Inc. All rights reserved. Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.

Skip to content

Food

Taco Bell’s Fashion Collab with Forever 21 Is Here — See the Whole Collection

By

Posted on

Forever 21

We already knew Taco Bell was getting a fashion makeover, but now the line’s finally here—and it’s so worth spending your taco allowance on.

While before we’d only seen a sneak preview of two pieces—modeled by two diehard fans who shot their senior portraits at Taco Bell—the rest is about to go seriously viral.

The collab collection, launching in Forever 21 stores nationally and online on October 11, is a Taco Bell lover’s dream, from Crunchwrap bodysuits to tye-die hoodies with “Taco Bell” written across the chest.

Forever 21
Forever 21
Forever 21

 

And there’s plenty of cropped logo sweatshirts to go around.

Forever 21
Forever 21

You can never have enough cheeky taco t-shirts either.

RELATED: Taco Bell Announced It’s Launching a Clothing Line with Forever 21

Forever 21
Forever 21
  
Forever 21

Or just a sweatshirt covered in mini graphics of the Mexican fast food giant.

Forever 21

Want the latest food news, plus exclusive celebrity recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the PEOPLE Food newsletter

RELATED VIDEO: Couples Can Now Get Married At Taco Bell for $600

The limited-edition collection, which is affordably taco-chic, is about to make your wardrobe a whole lot saucier—literally.