This New Tabasco Sauce Is 20 Times Hotter Than the Original

The summer weather is certainly heating up and while that means doubling down on ice cream and Popsicles for some, the hot weather causes many of us to crave spicy foods even more. To celebrate that love of summertime spice, Tabasco is introducing two new limited-edition hot sauces today: Scorpion and Roasted Red Pepper.

The two new hot sauces are very different, with the Scorpion Sauce being way hotter than the Roasted Red Pepper Sauce and the latter of the two serving more as a savory condiment than as a hot sauce. (When combined, the pair actually balance each other out very well.)

The Scorpion Sauce is the hottest sauce available from Tabasco and is made from a combination of scorpion peppers blended with guava, pineapple and a dash of Original Tabasco Sauce. The final product is a tangy sauce with untamed heat and a touch of Caribbean sweetness. Scorpion Sauce, however, is not for the faint of heart as it is nearly 20 times hotter than the Original Tabasco Sauce.

The Roasted Red Pepper Sauce, on the other hand, is made with slow-roasted Tabasco peppers, onions, basil and balsamic vinegar. The result is a rich, smoky sauce that has similar flavor notes to the Tabasco Chipotle Sauce, but with less raw heat, and is a great condiment, rather than just a source of spice.

These two new Tabasco Brand Small Batch Sauces are exclusively available on Tabasco’s website, where you can purchase a wide range of Tabasco’s most hard to find flavors and products. The two new sauces are also available for purchase at Tabasco’s Avery Island facility.

Demand for super spicy peppers and hot sauce is only increasing. Just recently, a new world’s hottest pepper was crowned when the Dragon’s Breath pepper in Wales scored an impressive 2.48 million on the Scoville heat scale, far surpassing the Carolina Reaper’s previous record 1.6 million Scoville units.

Who knows what the next world’s spiciest pepper will be, but we can safely guess that it’ll be a hot one.

This article originally appeared on Foodandwine.com