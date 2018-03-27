Ice Cream Chain Gets Backlash from Christians Over 'Highly Offensive' and 'Blasphemous' Name

Some Christian groups are not happy about a certain ice cream shop’s name.

Petitions are calling for Toronto-based chain Sweet Jesus to change their name and “remove their antichrist imagery immediately.” One petition on Change.org says the shop’s name alone is a “mockery of taking the Lord’s name in vain” and calls their imagery—specifically the shop’s use of upside-down crosses on their cups—”highly offensive toward Christians.”

Supporters of the petition sounded off in the comments. Some called for the shop to be shut down, and others argued that if they were to name the shop after any other religion, such as “Sweet Allah,” it would be considered offensive.

Another petition on CitizenGo.org has nearly 10,000 signatures. The creators of this boycott dubbed Sweet Jesus’ branding “blasphemous,” and complained about an alleged picture on the company’s website that shows a cup of ice cream in place of Jesus in a Nativity Scene.

The shop, which opened in 2015 but has recently expanded to 20 locations across Canada and one in Baltimore, features menu items like the “Red Rapture,” “Sweet Baby Jesus,” and “Hella Nutella.”

A statement on Sweet Jesus’ website reads, “Our name was created from the popular phrase that people use as an expression of enjoyment, surprise or disbelief. Our aim is not to offer commentary on anyone’s religion or belief systems, Our own organization is made up of amazing people that represent a wide range of cultural and religious beliefs.”

According to a statement released to CBC News, owners Andrew Richmond and Amin Todai have no plans to change their name, citing that the “majority of people understand we’re not trying to make a statement about religion.”