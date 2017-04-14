People

Food

The Top Kitchen Gadgets You Should Buy During Sur La Table’s Weekend Sale

Looks like this weekend is the time to buy yourself an Easter present.

From now through Monday, Sur La Table is having a major sale on kitchenware — so stock up before it’s too late. Here are our top picks for what you should buy.

Air Fryer: Okay, we’re not joking when we say this thing makes the most delightful french fries ever—and with hardly oil. The convection fan circulates hot air around the food, resulting in a crispy exterior that you can enjoy with none of the guilt. Get 62% off on this model.

Casserole Dishes: Casseroles are having a renaissance (though we’d argue they never went out of style), and these bakers and gratins are all 30% off. Whether you’re looking for something that serves a feast for a crowd or just want some cute individual ramekins, they’ve got a variety of options.

Food Processors: If you don’t already have one, there probably no more versatile kitchen appliance. From chocolate desserts to cauliflower crust pizza, you’ll be able to expand your recipe repertoire immediately. Get 55% off any of the models on the site.

Happy shopping!