See How the Stars Snacked Their Way Through Super Bowl Sunday

Wings, pizza and football-shaped foods all scored big among celebs on game day

Reese Witherspoon/Instagram

REESE WITHERSPOON

Even though her team didn't win, the actress still gave a celebratory popcorn toss and a congratulations to the New England Patriots' quarterback Tom Brady

Gayle King/Instagram

GAYLE KING

The CBS anchor kept her "Super Bowl tradition" alive with a large pie from Domino's Pizza. 

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram

JIMMY KIMMEL

"Getting some wind beneath my smoked then grilled wings," wrote the late-night host while tending to a packed grill

Camila Alves/Instagram

CAMILA ALVES

The lifestyle expert made cooking creative game day snacks look easy with her football-shaped buffalo chicken balls

Kate Gosselin/Instagram; Inset: D Dipasupil/Getty

KATE GOSSELIN

The mom of eight cheered on the Atlanta Falcons with a full spread of potato skins, cheese and crackers, plenty of veggies and a football-shaped dessert

Kate Hudson/Instagram; Inset: Ben Gabbe/Getty

KATE HUDSON

It's not Super Bowl Sunday without a little booze, so the actress went with a gorgeously-garnished Bloody Mary to start the day. 

Jessica Simpson/Instagram; Inset: Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

JESSICA SIMPSON

The singer surely ate like a champion with this impressive snack stadium — and she got in a workout before, so you know she enjoyed it. 

Ali Larter/Instagram; Inset: Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty

ALI LARTER

"Buttermilk Ranch for game day!" wrote the actress and cookbook author. We only have one question: Where are the wings?!

Irina Shayk/Instagram; Inset: Andreas Rentz/Getty

IRINA SHAYK

The mom-to-be is making festive cakes a regular part of her Instagram feed. Sunday's edition featured a chocolate football-shaped confection on top of green and white icing for the "field".

Bridget Moynahan/Instagram

DONNIE WAHLBERG & AMY CARLSON

The Blue Bloods cast kicked off game day with team-spirited sweets from Eleni's New York Bakery. "Breakfast of champions," Bridget Moynahan captioned her co-stars digging in.

Mario Lopez/Instagram

MARIO LOPEZ

The Extra host went "big for the Big Game" with the help of catering from Italian restaurat Buca di Beppo

KEVIN HART & CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER

"Nothing but laughs and good times with my brother," Hart captioned a photo of the pals toasting with matching martinis

Miley Cyrus/Instagram; Inset: Rob Kim/Getty

MILEY CYRUS

The singer foregoed football for puja. "#FruitBowl over Super....." Cyrus wrote on an Instagram of the Hindu prayer set-up

Martina McBride/Instagram; Inset: Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

MARTINA MCBRIDE

"Super Bowl Sunday is well underway," the country singer captioned her half-eaten appetizer platter. "The pigs-n-a-blanket are always a hit."

Heidi Klum/Instagram

HEIDI KLUM

The model was #gamewatchgoals eating pizza in a big, white bed.  

