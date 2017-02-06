See How the Stars Snacked Their Way Through Super Bowl Sunday
Wings, pizza and football-shaped foods all scored big among celebs on game day
By Ana Calderone•@anacalderone
Posted on
More
1 of 15
2 of 15
GAYLE KING
The CBS anchor kept her "Super Bowl tradition" alive with a large pie from Domino's Pizza.
3 of 15
JIMMY KIMMEL
"Getting some wind beneath my smoked then grilled wings," wrote the late-night host while tending to a packed grill.
4 of 15
CAMILA ALVES
The lifestyle expert made cooking creative game day snacks look easy with her football-shaped buffalo chicken balls.
5 of 15
KATE GOSSELIN
The mom of eight cheered on the Atlanta Falcons with a full spread of potato skins, cheese and crackers, plenty of veggies and a football-shaped dessert.
6 of 15
KATE HUDSON
It's not Super Bowl Sunday without a little booze, so the actress went with a gorgeously-garnished Bloody Mary to start the day.
7 of 15
JESSICA SIMPSON
The singer surely ate like a champion with this impressive snack stadium — and she got in a workout before, so you know she enjoyed it.
8 of 15
ALI LARTER
"Buttermilk Ranch for game day!" wrote the actress and cookbook author. We only have one question: Where are the wings?!
9 of 15
IRINA SHAYK
The mom-to-be is making festive cakes a regular part of her Instagram feed. Sunday's edition featured a chocolate football-shaped confection on top of green and white icing for the "field".
10 of 15
DONNIE WAHLBERG & AMY CARLSON
The Blue Bloods cast kicked off game day with team-spirited sweets from Eleni's New York Bakery. "Breakfast of champions," Bridget Moynahan captioned her co-stars digging in.
11 of 15
MARIO LOPEZ
The Extra host went "big for the Big Game" with the help of catering from Italian restaurat Buca di Beppo.
12 of 15
KEVIN HART & CEDRIC THE ENTERTAINER
"Nothing but laughs and good times with my brother," Hart captioned a photo of the pals toasting with matching martinis.
13 of 15
MILEY CYRUS
The singer foregoed football for puja. "#FruitBowl over Super....." Cyrus wrote on an Instagram of the Hindu prayer set-up.
14 of 15
MARTINA MCBRIDE
"Super Bowl Sunday is well underway," the country singer captioned her half-eaten appetizer platter. "The pigs-n-a-blanket are always a hit."
15 of 15
HEIDI KLUM
The model was #gamewatchgoals eating pizza in a big, white bed.
