See How the Stars Ate Their Way Through Super Bowl Sunday

Subs and wings were among the many tasty snacks on celebs’ plates this year

Ryan Seacrest/Instagram

RYAN SEACREST & KELLY RIPA

Nothing goes together quite like football and chicken wings. “Chewing the fat with Ripa #SuperBowl,” wrote the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host while going for a big bite.

Jessica Biel/Instagram

JESSICA BIEL

The actress indulged in a football-shaped cookie before her husband, Justin Timberlake, took the stage for his halftime show

Hoda Kotb/Instagram

HODA KOTB, SAVANNAH GUTHRIE & AL ROKER 

The TV personalities cheered on the Eagles with their NBC family! “Fly eagles fly!!!!,” wrote Kotb. 

Brooklyn Decker/Instagram

BROOKLYN DECKER & ANDY RODDICK

“If this sh*t doesn’t turn us into Tom and Gisele, I quit. And don’t you dare come at me with a nightshade,” joked the model holding up a plate of homemade healthy tacos she made for her and her tennis pro husband.

Trisha Yearwood/Instagram; Inset: Jim Spellman/WireImage

TRISHA YEARWOOD 

“As promised. G’s famous guacamole with his homemade tomato rose! Yeah, he just keeps gettin’ cooler!" posted the county singer of her husband Garth Brook's creation.

Scott Foley/Instagram; Inset: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic

SCOTT FOLEY 

The Scandal star dipped into a healthy platter of veggies this year. Scott, you forgot the wings!

Kate Gosselin/Instagram; Inset: D Dipasupil/Getty

KATE GOSSELIN 

Even though she claimed to have no allegiance to either team playing in the game year, the mom of eight still celebrated with a festive spread of snacks.

Kate Hudson/Instagram; Inset: Steve Granitz/WireImage

KATE HUDSON

The actress had some adorable help setting up the massive “Godmother” subs—the famed sandwich from Bay Cities Italian Deli in Santa Monica, CA—for her game watching party.

Justin Timberlake/Instagram

JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL 

The halftime performer kicked back in box seats with his wife and a bag of nuts before the Eagles won the Super Bowl.

Jimmy Kimmel/Instagram; Inset: Randy Holmes/ABC/Getty

JIMMY KIMMEL

The late-night host posted a series of step-by-step videos for replicating his game-day wings. “Step two — grill ‘em up, crisp ‘em up #superbowl,” he wrote.

Aubrey Plaza/Instagram

AUBREY PLAZA

The Parks and Recreation actress showed her love for the Eagles while clenching a Tastykake—the sponge cake dessert company based in Philadelphia—between her teeth.

Jerry O'Connell/Instagram

REBECCA ROMIJN & JERRY O’CONNELL 

The husband and wife Love Locks stars whipped up a staple party dish together. “We ready! #superbowl #guacamoleisextra,” he shared.

Angela Kinsey/Instagram

ANGELA KINSEY

The Office alum kicked off her Super Bowl feast with a homemade baked verde chicken dip. Nodding to the team on her sweatshirt, she explained, “Also... I know the @broncos aren’t in the Super Bowl but don’t tell my husband it makes him sad.”

