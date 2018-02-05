See How the Stars Ate Their Way Through Super Bowl Sunday
Subs and wings were among the many tasty snacks on celebs’ plates this year
Posted on
More
1 of 13
RYAN SEACREST & KELLY RIPA
Nothing goes together quite like football and chicken wings. “Chewing the fat with Ripa #SuperBowl,” wrote the Live with Kelly and Ryan co-host while going for a big bite.
2 of 13
JESSICA BIEL
The actress indulged in a football-shaped cookie before her husband, Justin Timberlake, took the stage for his halftime show.
3 of 13
HODA KOTB, SAVANNAH GUTHRIE & AL ROKER
The TV personalities cheered on the Eagles with their NBC family! “Fly eagles fly!!!!,” wrote Kotb.
4 of 13
BROOKLYN DECKER & ANDY RODDICK
“If this sh*t doesn’t turn us into Tom and Gisele, I quit. And don’t you dare come at me with a nightshade,” joked the model holding up a plate of homemade healthy tacos she made for her and her tennis pro husband.
5 of 13
TRISHA YEARWOOD
“As promised. G’s famous guacamole with his homemade tomato rose! Yeah, he just keeps gettin’ cooler!" posted the county singer of her husband Garth Brook's creation.
6 of 13
SCOTT FOLEY
The Scandal star dipped into a healthy platter of veggies this year. Scott, you forgot the wings!
7 of 13
KATE GOSSELIN
Even though she claimed to have no allegiance to either team playing in the game year, the mom of eight still celebrated with a festive spread of snacks.
8 of 13
KATE HUDSON
The actress had some adorable help setting up the massive “Godmother” subs—the famed sandwich from Bay Cities Italian Deli in Santa Monica, CA—for her game watching party.
9 of 13
JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE & JESSICA BIEL
The halftime performer kicked back in box seats with his wife and a bag of nuts before the Eagles won the Super Bowl.
10 of 13
JIMMY KIMMEL
The late-night host posted a series of step-by-step videos for replicating his game-day wings. “Step two — grill ‘em up, crisp ‘em up #superbowl,” he wrote.
11 of 13
AUBREY PLAZA
The Parks and Recreation actress showed her love for the Eagles while clenching a Tastykake—the sponge cake dessert company based in Philadelphia—between her teeth.
12 of 13
REBECCA ROMIJN & JERRY O’CONNELL
The husband and wife Love Locks stars whipped up a staple party dish together. “We ready! #superbowl #guacamoleisextra,” he shared.
13 of 13
ANGELA KINSEY
The Office alum kicked off her Super Bowl feast with a homemade baked verde chicken dip. Nodding to the team on her sweatshirt, she explained, “Also... I know the @broncos aren’t in the Super Bowl but don’t tell my husband it makes him sad.”