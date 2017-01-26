Lazy Game-Day Cooks: This Barbecue Chicken Recipe Is For You

This football season, we’ve partnered with Taste of the NFL and their favorite tailgating experts to share great game-day recipes for an even greater cause. Join these chefs in raising awareness and funds for hunger relief across the country by taking the Kick Hunger Challenge with your favorite football team and making a donation to their local food bank. And be sure to check PEOPLE.com every Thursday for a new game day recipe from your favorite celebrity chefs. Here, four-time World Barbecue Champion and Chief Cook of the Jack’s Old South Competition Bar-B-Que Team, Myron Mixon shares his recipe for Barbecue Chicken Cakes.

Barbecue Chicken Cakes are one of my all-time favorite things to whip up on game day for several reasons. One, it’s a great way to repurpose leftover BBQ meat, whether that’s from your own BBQ the day before, or even leftover takeout from a local BBQ spot — there is just no good reason for wasting BBQ meat in my book!

Two, it is the ideal thing to make in advance, freeing you up to focus on the big game, and spend time with friends and family, instead of being in the kitchen or at the grill.

And three, because you only need one hand to hold a chicken cake, which means the other hand is available for your favorite drink. My Super Bowl Sunday will definitely include a tray of these bad boys, topped with some creamy cold slaw, as I root on the Atlanta Falcons down here in Georgia.

Barbecue Chicken ‘Cakes’

Serves 4

Cakes:

½ cup butter crackers, finely crushed

1 large egg

2 tbsp. milk

2 tbsp. grated parmesan cheese

½ tsp. garlic salt

2 cups finely chopped leftover barbecue chicken

¼ cup vegetable oil

1 recipe slaw (recipe below) for serving, optional

1½ cups sauce (recipe below)

Slaw:

2 medium heads green cabbage, coarsely chopped into thin strands

2 sweet onions, preferably Vidalia, diced

2 ripe tomatoes, diced

2 cups mayonnaise

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Sauce:

2 tbsp. onion powder

2 tbsp. garlic powder

2 6-oz cans tomato paste

2 tbsp. paprika

⅔ cup cider vinegar

2 tbsp. Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup packed dark brown sugar

2 tbsp. honey

2 tbsp. maple syrup

2 tbsp. kosher salt

2 tbsp. freshly ground black pepper

1. In medium bowl, combine the crackers, egg, milk, cheese, and garlic salt. Stir in the leftover barbecue chicken.

2. Shape the chicken mixture into eight 3-inch cakes using about ¼ cup for each.

3. Heat the vegetable oil in a 12-inch nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Fry the cakes for 4 to 5 minutes, turning once, until gold brown. Remove from the skillet and drain on paper towels.

4. For the slaw, combine all of the ingredients in a large bowl. Toss thoroughly.

5. For the sauce, combine all of the ingredients in a blender and pulse a couple of times to thoroughly combine. Pour the mixture into a medium saucepan and place over medium heat. Stir continuously until the sauce is heated through, but do not allow it to come to a boil.

6. Remove the pan from the heat. Serve the cakes immediately topped with slaw and a side of sauce. If reserving extra sauce for a later use, allow the mixture to cool, then pour it into a large bottle or container and store, tightly covered and refrigerated for up to 1 year.