Wendy's Mocks McDonald's After Super Bowl Telecast Snafu: 'Ya'll Freeze the Live Feed?'

The New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only two teams battling it out at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

During a commercial break, Wendy’s took aim at McDonald’s — mocking the popular hamburger chain for its so-called “flash frozen” beef patties, which McDonald’s says are prepared that way to “seal in fresh flavor.”

“The iceberg that sank the Titanic was frozen, too,” Wendy’s said in the 30-second spot, which it had unveiled Wednesday on YouTube. “We’re not fans. We only use fresh never-frozen beef on every hamburger, every day so they’re hot, juicy and made when you order.”

“Skip the hamburgers at the Frozen Arches,” Wendy’s added. “Head to Wendy’s … and taste the difference for yourself.”

The attack isn’t the first time Wendy’s hammered McDonald’s for the way it prepares its food.

On Sunday, the burger chain that Dave Thomas built also transferred its taunts from TV to Twitter, blaming McDonald’s for a broadcasting snafu that appeared to show a few minutes of dead air where a commercial seemingly should have been.

“Y’all freeze that live feed?” Wendy’s asked McDonald’s.

McDonald’s switched to frozen in 1973 as a way for the chain to keep up with consumer demand, McDonald’s spokeswoman Becca Hary previously told USA Today.

In March, McDonald’s announced its restaurants would be using fresh beef instead of frozen patties in Quarter Pounder burgers. “Today we’ve announced that by mid-2018, all Quarter Pounder burgers at the majority of our restaurants will be cooked with fresh beef,” McDonald’s tweeted.

Restaurants in Alaska and Hawaii aren’t making the switch, because of the distance and the logistics involved in shipping there, according to Hary.

Wendy’s reacted to that news then by attacking McDonald’s on Twitter, too. “@McDonalds So you’ll still use frozen beef in MOST of your burgers in ALL of your restaurants? Asking for a friend,” they wrote.

Said Kurt Kane, Chief Concept and Marketing Officer of Wendy’s, exclusively to PEOPLE:

“McDonald’s announcement today is basically saying that in about a year or so, only ONE of their hamburgers will be made with fresh beef and not even in all of their restaurants. So if you’re in the wrong McDonald’s or order the wrong burger, you’re stuck with frozen meat. Don’t bother — come to Wendy’s for fresh never frozen beef on all of our hamburgers, every single restaurant and every day.”

