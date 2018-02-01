Pepsi's 2018 Super Bowl Commercial Throws It Back to Britney Spears' Iconic Ad

Pepsi’s latest commercial will give you all of the throwback feels.

The beverage company unveiled its 30-second spot, which will air during the Super Bowl on Sunday, that takes fans through decades of their history in pop culture, featuring familiar faces like Michael Jackson, Britney Spears, and Jeff Gordon.

The commercial is narrated by Jimmy Fallon and is a take on another iconic 1992 Pepsi ad which starred Cindy Crawford. This year, both the supermodel and her 18-year-old model son Presley Gerber are featured sipping on a can of a soda.

The ad launches Pepsi’s global, year-long “Pepsi Generations” campaign, which celebrates the best moments of the past (hello, Britney Spears in 2004) and those who are up-and-coming in Hollywood.

WATCH THIS: Take 5: Five-Minute Avocado Chicken Salad

Watch the full ad above, and tune in for the Pepsi Super Bowl Halftime show on Feb. 4 at 6:30 p.m. ET on NBC.