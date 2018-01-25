23 Game Day Snacks That Will Score Big at Your Super Bowl Party
Impress your guests with brisket nachos, bacon mac ‘n’ cheese sweet potato skins, and more finger food favorites
By People Staff
Updated
1 of 23
ANDREW ZIMMERN'S BRISKET NACHOS WITH AVOCADO SALSA
Get the recipe!: Brisket Nachos with Avocado Salsa
"I love this recipe because the deep beefy flavor of brisket is the perfect canvas for all the nacho toppings," says the host of Bizarre Foods and the digital series AZ Cooks. "The ingredients complement each other so well and the dish is perfect for small or larger groups on game day or any day."
2 of 23
ANGIE RITO & SCOTT TACINELLI'S ITALIAN COLD CUTS AND PROVOLONE HOAGIES
Get the recipe!: Italian Cold Cuts and Provolone Hoagies
The owners of N.Y.C.’s Don Angie restaurant add an antipasto spin to their game-day subs. The sandwiches are loaded high with cheese, meats like soppressata, spicy capocollo and salami, and a red cabbage slaw that packs a punch.
3 of 23
THOMAS BOEMER'S BACON MAC 'N' CHEESE SWEET POTATO SKINS
Get the recipe!: Bacon Mac 'n' Cheese Sweet Potato Skins
Behold, the tailgating snack that has everything. Boemer's loaded potato skins are such a crowd pleaser that we'd be surprised if they make it past kick off. If you're running low on macaroni, use whatever small pasta you have in the pantry—like shells, cavatappi or wheels—that will fit inside the potato skins.
4 of 23
EMILY AND MATT HYLAND'S PEPPERONI PAN PIZZA
Get the recipe!: Pepperoni Pan Pizza
Beer and pizza: two game day essentials. Avoid long delivery times or missing the game for pick-up by creating Brooklyn's Emmy Squared pizza at home. The large pie will keep guests coming back for more from kick-off to trophy time.
5 of 23
RONNIE KILLEN'S PULLED PORK SANDWICHES
Get the recipe!: Pulled Pork Sandwiches
Bring the flavors of Houston to your living room with Killen Barbecue's mouthwatering pulled pork. Use any leftovers to save yourself time on meal prep throughout the week and add the pork to salads, pizza or quesadillas.
6 of 23
TIM AND NANCY CUSHMAN'S BLACK BEAN CHILI NACHOS
Get the recipe!: Black Bean Nachos
Nothing says Super Bowl like a giant plate of cheesy, loaded nachos, perfect for feeding a crowd. Topped with black beans, green bell peppers, diced tomatoes and a variety of seasonings, you'll be chowing this down through every nail-biting quarter.
7 of 23
GEORGE DURAN'S RASPBERRY CHEESECAKE BROWNIES
Get the recipe!: Duran's Brownies
The chef and partner of Taste of the NFL's Super Bowl 2016 pre-party bakes up sweet treats that are not only delicious, but pretty to look at. And not to worry, the dessert's colorful design couldn't be easier to make – just use a chopstick or a knife to make swirls of the easy homemade raspberry sauce throughout the brownie batter.
8 of 23
MICAHEL PSILAKIS' GREEK TZATZIKI
Get the recipe!: Tzatziki Dip
What's a Super Bowl party without the dip? This cool, creamy version, created by the chef of MP Taverna in Brooklyn, New York, is a guaranteed crowd-pleaser. Serve it with pita triangles, raw vegetables, tortilla chips, french fries or even pretzels, says the chef.
9 of 23
ILAN HALL'S COOL RANCH HUMMUS
Get the recipe!: Creamy Ranch Hummus
Two of our favorite flavors come together in this delicious dip. The inspiration? "I love ranch dressing, but it doesn't have the right creamy texture for dipping," says Hall, who serves this dish at his Brooklyn, New York restaurant The Gorbals. "This has the same flavor and it's healthier for you too."
10 of 23
MEERA SODHA'S CHILI ROASTED CASHEWS
Get the recipe!: Spicy Cashews
Whether you're party planning in a pinch or want to prep ahead, this crunchy snack is a major time saver. "I make these in big batches and keep them in plastic containers for a few weeks," says Sodha, the author of Made in India.
11 of 23
CHARLES GRUND'S CHILI BBQ RIBS
Get the recipe!: Chili BBQ Ribs
Ribs were made for football-snacking and this spicy version from the executive pit master at NYC's Hill Country Barbecue brings the heat with cayenne, red pepper flakes and chipotle powder.
12 of 23
BOBBY FLAY'S BBQ BURGERS
These are a few of our favorite things: burgers, coleslaw, pickles and barbecue sauce. And celebrity chef Bobby Flay has put them all into one perfect package for Super Bowl Sunday.
13 of 23
JESSICA SIMPSON'S FAVORITE QUESO DIP
Get the recipe!: Dos Caminos Queso Dip
Even the expectant mom can put her calorie counting on hold for a day to indulge in this cheesy, pepper-packed dip from her favorite New York City restaurant, Dos Caminos.
14 of 23
CURTIS STONE'S STICKY CHICKEN DRUMSTICKS
Get the recipe!: Sticky Chicken Drumsticks
If you're looking for a healthier alternative to the game-day favorite, look no further than Stone's sweet recipe, which doesn't require frying – or hot sauce.
15 of 23
JOHN BESH'S JAMBALAYA
The award-winning New Orleans-based chef skips the seafood and instead packs his hearty stew with a meat lovers' fantasy: pork and sausage.
16 of 23
ROCCO DISPIRITO'S ARANCINI
This healthy take on the favorite Sicilian rice balls dish from the calorie-conscious Now Eat This! star isn't fried, but still has great crunch – and yummy fresh mozzarella.
17 of 23
JOHN ELWAY'S CHOCOLATE BROWNIES
Get the recipe!: Chocolate Brownies
Score major, er, brownie points with your guests when you serve these rich, chewy treats that contain a hint of coffee and can be topped with vanilla ice cream.
18 of 23
ANDREW ZIMMERN'S BABY BACK RIBS
Get the recipe!: Baby Back Ribs
Messy but marvelous, the Bizarre Foods host's ribs are anything but. Topped with black beans and scallions, they can even be cooked in advance to save you time on Sunday.
19 of 23
ERIKA MONROE-WILLIAMS'S CRAB CAKE LOLLIPOPS
Get the recipe!: Crab Cake Lollipops
Throwing her support behind the Baltimore Ravens, the ABC The Taste contestant plans to whip up these Maryland favorites, topped with a lemongrass aioli.
20 of 23
EMERIL LAGASSE'S DEVILED EGGS
The NOLA-loving chef offers up a spicy starter that features his special blend of Cajun flavors. Protein and bam! – it's a game day winner.
21 of 23
MARC MURPHY'S TWICE-BAKED LOBSTER-STUFFED POTATOES
Get the recipe!: Twice-Baked Lobster-Stuffed Potatoes
Going for something truly decadent? The Chopped judge's dish – boasting lobster chunks and gruyere cheese – is one that was made to impress.
22 of 23
ERIN ANDREWS'S CHICKEN WINGS
Get the recipe!: Mom's Chicken Wings
Offering a sweet take on the classic, the FOX Sports personality's favorite wings are simmered in brown sugar and pineapple juice and can be served with a healthy side of brown rice.
23 of 23
NADIA G'S BACON CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIES
Get the recipe!: Bacon Chocolate Chip Cookies
Manly enough for the guys but sweet enough for the littlest football fans in the house, these cookies from the Cooking Channel's Bitchin' Kitchen host meld two great favorites – bacon and chocolate! – for a winning combination.
