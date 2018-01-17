Watch Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman Face Off in an Epic Super Bowl Commercial

Doritos and Mountain Dew are each known for their memorable Super Bowl commercials, but this year they’re joining forces — and recruiting two of the biggest actors in the business to help them out.

In a 15-second teaser for the ad that will air during Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman appear to face off for their respective team. The Game of Thrones star reps Doritos Blaze, a hot and spicy spin on the chip, while Freeman stands up for Mountain Dew Ice, the brand’s new lemon-lime flavored soda.

Along with marking a return of both brands to the big game after taking a year off — Doritos took a hiatus after its fan-generated “Crash the Super Bowl” campaign that concluded at Super Bowl 50 while Mountain Dew last launched their “Puppymonkeybaby” ad in the 2016 game – PepsiCo is bringing the two products together for this 60-second commercial.

Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman PRNewsfoto/PepsiCo North America

“This is a great example of the power of PepsiCo’s food and beverage portfolio coming to life for consumers on one of the world’s largest stages,” Al Carey, chief executive officer, PepsiCo North America, said in a statement. “Doritos and Mountain Dew go perfectly together, and both brands have passionate fan bases.”

Have you picked your side?