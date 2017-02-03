Here’s What Stars Like Taylor Swift and Bruno Mars Will Be Eating at the Super Bowl

Sure, Super Bowl Sunday has something to do with a football game and a live performance, but for foodies around the world, it’s perhaps the biggest day of indulgence.

From loaded nachos to chicken wings, this weekend will be a grease and carb-filled day, just as it should be. While you’re throwing your own Super Bowl bash with an array of snacks, stars like Bruno Mars, Taylor Swift and Snoop Dogg will be performing and noshing on similar (but probably fancier) food while behind the scenes at the DIRECTV and Pepsi three-day concert series, thanks to STK restaurant.

On Thursday, Chainsmokers and Snoop Dogg enjoyed tuna tartare with avocado, jalapeño and a soy honey emulsion, chili spice chicken confit with roasted corn and horseradish, and chili rubbed lamp chops.

On Friday, after performing at Club Nomadic, Mars will refuel with jalapeño cheddar grits, oysters Rockefeller, herb grilled ribeye, and STK’s classic Lil’ BRG sliders with special sauce, cheddar cheese and caramelized onions.

The final night of performances on Saturday — starring Swift — wraps up with even more delicious snacks, including sweet corn pudding cups with crispy onions and chives, pork belly buns with mango slaw and kimchee mayo, and braised short rib with a cheddar cheese horseradish mash.

If you’re stomach is now growling, but you’re not one of the aforementioned stars, we’ve got you covered. Impress your guests with some of our game time favorites like spinach and parmesan dip, brie and leek grilled cheese and peanut butter s’mores nachos.