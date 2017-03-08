A Nutty New M&M’s Flavor Is About to Hit Store Shelves

Attention, chocolate-covered strawberry lovers: Your dreams are about to come true.

M&M’s are taking a cue from Oreo and adding their own version of the chocolate and fruit combo to store shelves this spring. The new flavor, Strawberry Nut, is said to be similar to last year’s release of the Strawberry Milk Chocolate Covered M&Ms, but these have the extra bonus of a nut inside (which means they’re healthy, right?).

We can only imagine eating a bag of these is like indulging in a plate of chocolate-covered strawberries, but much less messy.

The candy, which will be available at select retail stores nationwide, is part of M&M’s “Get Nutty” program, where people are encouraged to take a selfie with their favorite M&M’s flavor and submit it on social media with the hashtag #GetNuttyWithM for a chance to win prizes.

But much like other M&M’s flavors, they are a limited edition release and likely won’t be around long, so get ready to stock up.