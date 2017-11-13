Stove Top Stuffing Is Now Selling Stretchy Pants You Can Shamelessly Wear on Thanksgiving

This year, Stove Top doesn’t only have your back when it comes to easy-to-make stuffing from the box, they’re also supplying the best pants to wear at the Thanksgiving table — and trust us, you’re going to want a pair.

To allow people to “enjoy more of Thanksgiving in comfort and style,” the company has designed a pair of unisex maroon pants with an elastic waistband. But that’s not all: The pants also feature an image of stuffing that rests right on top of your belly that only the brave can pull off. And because of course you will be hungry for seconds later on in the day, they also feature XXL pockets to stash your goods.

Although Stove Top isn’t the first food company to debut themed clothing — Taco Bell, McDonald’s, and KFC have all come out with lines — they are taking it a step further, donating $10,000 of the proceeds to Feeding America.

The pants, which cost $19.98 and can expand up to two times their original size, are being sold on thanksgivingdinnerpants.com, but you have to act quick — they’re only available in a limited supply on Nov. 13.