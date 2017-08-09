Stephen Colbert Weighs In on the New York vs. Chicago Pizza Debate

Stephen Colbert has a few words about Chicago-style pizza.

On Tuesday night, the Late Show host answered questions over a plate of wings 110 times hotter than a jalapeño with guest Sean Evans, host of First We Feast’s popular Hot Ones Challenge.

Colbert, who first performed professionally as an understudy for Steve Carell at Second City Chicago, has spent a fair share of time around Chicago pizza. The late-night comedian described the deep dish as “a baby pool filled with sauce and cheese.” He added: “when I go to Giordano’s or Lou Malnati’s I want to bring a snorkel cause I’m going straight in.”

For those who haven’t tried the Windy City staple, a deep dish has thick crust with an inch-thick layer of sauce, cheese and any other desired toppings. Giordano’s, one of the iconic locations Colbert mentioned, describes their pizza as “turned inside out” and its “secret comes down to the layers”—all starting a super buttery crust.

While eating their second wing, Evans had the late night host make a definitive decision between New York and Chicago style pizza. Colbert answered that they’re “totally different experiences,” but that he “likes the crispness of a New York slice, because that’s pizza.”

Colbert’s former late night companion Jon Stewart also has a strong opinion on the matter, once stating on The Daily Show that deep dish pizza was “not only not better than New York pizza,” but that, “it’s not pizza. It’s a casserole.” He went on to describe the Chicago favorite as a “cornbread biscuit which you’ve melted cheese on and then – in defiance of God and man and all things holy – you poured uncooked marinara sauce atop! This is not pizza! This is tomato soup in a bread bowl!”