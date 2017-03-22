Is Ina Garten's Next Cookbook Cooking for Stephen Colbert?

Look out Jeffrey Garten — Stephen Colbert is taking your spot!

The Late Show host seems to have a lot of love for Barefoot Contessa Ina Garten (who doesn’t?) and he’s been making it known with hilarious messages targeted at her on Twitter.

Colbert, 52, first tweeted at Garten on March 13, writing, “Hey @inagarten, saw you baked elephant ears. Thought we had plans? Had to make them alone. (easy & delicious, thanks for the recipe!).”

But he didn’t stop there. He then posted: “I’m really enjoying my copy of @inagarten’s “Cooking for Jeffrey,” but noticed there’s still no release date on “Cooking for Stephen?” before trolling her about her table setting.

“Hey @inagarten — you said you & Jeffrey were having a quiet night in, but I saw that your table is set for six. What’s that about?” he wrote.

Garten apparently heard him loud and clear. The chef tweeted back on Wednesday with a photo of Colbert hilariously photoshopped onto her latest cookbook cover, Cooking for Jeffrey, changing her husband’s name to Stephen.

“Next book IS Cooking for Stephen! Truffled scrambled eggs or Twinkie French toast with Waffle House gravy? Come cook with me! @StephenAtHome,” she wrote.

Not only can we assume Colbert is loving the new cover, fans of Garten are just as excited, posting the following reactions:

We smell another bestseller already.