We Tried Starbucks’ Zombie Frappuccino — And Didn’t Totally Hate It

What is it: Starbucks‘ Zombie Frappuccino

Who tried it: Collier Sutter, PEOPLE writer

Level of Difficulty: 2 (this should definitely be a 1, but with the thought of oozing “blood”, I dreaded my first sip)

When rumors leaked that Starbucks may have a Zombie Frappuccino coming our way, the internet freaked—and the hype felt similar to when the elusive Unicorn Frappuccino became a social media sensation.

So when the coffee chain officially announced the debut of the beverage on Thursday, I of course headed straight to my local store to give it a go. After trying two locations, however, I left empty handed: Neither actually had the supplies to make said limited-edition drink, so, I gave it a rest.

The following morning, I hit a different well-trafficked location, confirmed with the barista that they indeed had the spooky drink and finally was on my way to try some brains. After the Unicorn Frappuccino caused some meltdowns among baristas, I had to put out feelers on this new limited-edition beverage. As one employee whipped up my slime-green blend, she said she didn’t mind it and that it was much easier to make than the unicorn version.

And the verdict? Not all that bad. Aside from its overwhelming taste of a sugar crash waiting to happen, I didn’t mind it. With each sip, there was definitely a surprise inside. The frozen drink is layered, starting with the thick bottom which is a red mocha syrup that tasted of grape and chocolate mixed together. And the meat of it basically tasted like a green apple Jolly Rancher—without the puckering sour bit.

The whipped cream “brains” on the other hand were pretty unappetizing, but hey you can’t have all. Another taste tester agreed though after giving the whipped cream a shot, they immediately regretted it. My frappuccino lacked the promised red mocha “blood” drizzle on top, but I’m definitely not complaining, though I wondered if it would have helped the taste of the brain.

All in all, albeit it’s gross appearance, I had no nagging regrets of drinking a days worth of recommended sugar in one freaky cup.