A Starbucks Zombie Frappuccino Could Be Coming to Haunt Your Dreams

Starbucks may be rolling out a Zombie Frappuccino just in time for the spookiest day of the year.

According to photos leaked by baristas on social media, coffee lovers will be able to try the creepy beverage come October 26—but it will reportedly only be available through Halloween itself, so be ready to act quick.

The freaky flavor is rumored to include a blend of “green apple caramel powder and pink powder” with a creme base. On top of the slime green concoctions? Pink whipped cream (resembling brains!) finished with “a pink mocha drizzle.”

Starbucks lips are sealed on the matter for now. “Our Halloween plans are still under [mummy] wraps, but we look forward to sharing more details with the living soon,” a representative for the coffee chain told PEOPLE.

RELATED: The Best Drinks to Order from the Starbucks Secret Menu

But baristas have been tweeting about the Zombie news for days, with one worker showing off the menu designed to announce the new drink at their local store.

My first #baristalife post, I finally got to use some of my skills for our store👻 can't wait to try this new drink we will offer in late October! #starbucks #zombiefrappuccino #ilovemyjob A post shared by Carrie K. (@heycarriek) on Oct 12, 2017 at 6:55am PDT

Btw Starbucks is rolling out a Zombie Frappuccino for Halloween it'll only be for like a couple days — Prince Stolas🌷 (@Ian_Nieves_) October 10, 2017

We are getting a new Halloween frappuccino at work #zombiefrappuccino and I'm scared because it's colorful like the #unicornfrappuccino 😳 — Anthony Figueroa (@Anevfi0089) October 12, 2017

If the hype surrounding the zombie beverage is anything close to the highly-buzzed about Unicorn Frappuccino—a shimmering purple and blue beverage that turned pink when stirred— then our Instagram feeds are about to blow up with fans slurping green slime and brains.

WATCH: Katy Perry Spit Out Her Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino After One Sip

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Here’s just hoping Barista’s won’t hate making them as much as they did the Unicorn frap.