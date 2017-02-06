Starbucks Returns 3 ‘Molten Chocolate’ Drinks for Valentine’s Day

Be still, our hearts! Starbucks continues to win us over: First, with its ever-expanding secret menu additions and, now, the coffee company is celebrating Valentine’s Day early with the return of three coffee beverages.

All the drinks combine two of our favorite things in life (excluding Drake, of course): coffee and chocolate—and do so in the form of a latte, Frappucino and hot chocolate.

The Molten Chocolate Latte, Molten Chocolate Frappuccino and Molten Hot Chocolate are comprised of melted chocolate chips, a mocha and espresso-infused whipped cream and an espresso whipped drizzle in addition to its usual ingredients.

Of course, as with all good things, there’s a catch. Much like McDonald’s beloved Shamrock Shake or Starbucks’ seasonal Pumpkin Spice Latte, these drinks are also up for grabs for a limited time. Like, super limited … as in they’ll only be gracing us with their chocolate-y goodness for one week starting Tuesday, February 7, through Valentine’s Day.

