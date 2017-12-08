Just when we thought the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino frenzy was over, one Etsy shop is bringing it back.

When the controversial bright pink, purple and blue creation made its debut back in April, people were aghast at how such a thing could exist. The tangy and tart drink took the internet by storm and will likely go down in Starbucks history as one of the most exotic ideas brought to life.

Now, just in time for the holidays, user Chanelle Novosey has created a Unicorn Frappuccino-inspired candle sure to impress anyone on your gift list (or make them cringe with disgust).

LARGE STARBUCK'S UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO 🍥🍭🍬, Starbuck's Candle, Handmade Candle , Birthday Gift for her, Best smelling Candles, Housewarming, Sweet Scented on my Etsy shop!!!! Link to my Etsy shop https://www.etsy.com/au/shop/ChanelleNovosey Order your candles today! 💖💖💕 A post shared by Chanelle Novoséy Event Decor (@chanellenovosey) on Jun 16, 2017 at 7:47pm PDT

Each 3-oz. homemade candle, which features the bright blue, pink and purple colors the original Unicorn Frappuccino had, is made from a white creamy candle wax top with cotton wick and comes in a glass jar for $13.

Although the description doesn’t include a specific scent, if you’re one of the many who tried the Frappuccino yourself, we’re sure the smell would come right back to you after lighting.