Starbucks Quietly Released Its Most Chocolatey, Fudge-y Frappuccino Yet
Food
The Best Drinks to Order from the Starbucks Secret Menu
How many have you tried?
By Grace Gavilanes•@gracegavilanes
Updated
1 of 13
TWO-TONED PINK PURPLE DRINK
For those with a penchant for vibrant drinks that guarantee all the likes, consider this Instagram user's hack, which blends Starbucks' Pink and Purple drinks, creating an ombré effect. The two-toned beverage is composed of the following: 1 part Pink Drink (Strawberry Acai Refresher with coconut milk), which is carefully topped off with 1 part Purple Drink (Passion Ice Tea with Soy milk, vanilla syrup, and blackberries).
2 of 13
OATMEAL LATTE
This isn't "your typical Starbucks beverage" — in fact, the latest hybrid offering at the coffee chain blends together two breakfast staples: caffeine and oats, resulting in the ultimate morning pick-me-up. Simply order oatmeal, opting for milk instead of water, and asking for one or two shots of espresso (either in your order or separately.) Top the creation with nuts and brown sugar.
3 of 13
POKEBALL FRAPPUCCINO
Truth: There's no better fuel for an hours-long journey to catch Pikachu than with this Pokémon Go-inspired drink comprised of a Vanilla Frappuccino, Strawberries & Créme Frappucino, and strawberry whipped cream to top it all off.
4 of 13
FRUITY PEBBLES FRAPPUCCINO
Yabba dabba doo — have your breakfast and drink it too! The cereal-inspired beverage, which ranks super-high in popularity, is essentially a Strawberries & Crème Frap with two pumps of vanilla syrup, one pump of raspberry syrup and a splash of orange-mango juice.
5 of 13
ICED MATCHA LATTE
A drink that tastes great and is good for you? Turns out, there is such a thing as perfection, and its name is Iced Matcha Latte. The beverage, which boasts antioxidants, calls for two scoops of matcha powder, one pump of sugar-free vanilla, one pump of sugar-free cinnamon and ice.
6 of 13
THE ORANGE DRINK
Orange you glad there's another pastel beverage on the secret menu? Taking social media by storm, the third "color" drink (following the emergence of the Pink and Purple drinks, of course) is made with mango and orange purée, two scoops of vanilla bean powder and coconut milk, and tastes like an orange Creamsicle.
7 of 13
THE PURPLE DRINK
This particular beverage will leave you feeling #blessed, guaranteed. Comprised of a Very Berry Hibiscus Refresher that calls for soy milk instead of water, the Purple Drink is topped with fresh blackberries (not a doughnut or chocolate straw, sadly), a.k.a. the secret sauce for a Pinterest-worthy pic.
8 of 13
RASPBERRY CARAMEL MACCHIATO
Holy ombré! This berry nice concoction is not only really pretty to look at, but also tastes completely different from its Caramel Macchiato base. Why? From bottom to top, the drink is made up of raspberry syrup, ice, milk, espresso and caramel.
9 of 13
BUTTER BEER FRAPPUCINO
We'll always be devastated that Hogsmeade is not an actual place but at least there's a Butterbeer Frappucino on the coffee chain's secret menu. The recipe? A Crème Frappucino with three pumps of caramel syrup, three pumps of toffee nut syrup and lots of caramel drizzle. Drink up, Muggles!
10 of 13
GRASSHOPPER FRAPPUCCINO
Have you seen a more heavenly sight? No? We didn't think so. While this particular version is a vibrant green, the actual beverage — a Mocha Frappuccino with java chips and 1 to 2 pumps of peppermint syrup — is usually more of a light brown hue.
11 of 13
TWIX FRAPPUCCINO
No, there aren't any candy bars involved in this Frappuccino. Instead, this frozen drink combines a caramel Frap with extra caramel syrup, hazelnut syrup, java chips and both a caramel and mocha drizzle.
12 of 13
FERRERO ROCHER FRAPPUCCINO
Chocolate connoisseurs, you'll want to add this treat to your next Starbucks run. Inspired by everyone's favorite guilty pleasure, this sweet sip starts off as a Double Chocolate Chip Frappuccino but is brought to the next level with the additions of mocha syrup (two pumps), hazelnut syrup (one pump) and hazelnut drizzle.
13 of 13
S'MORES HOT CHOCOLATE
If you're already a fan of hot cocoa, campfires and Christmas, consider the search for your new favorite drink to be over. Starbucks' S'mores Hot Chocolate is one-part hot chocolate, one-part chestnut praline syrup (three pumps, to be precise) and one-part whipped cream with mocha drizzle.
See Also
More
Starbucks Quietly Released Its Most Chocolatey, Fudge-y Frappuccino Yet
Starbucks Adds 2 More Colorful Drinks to Its Secret Menu: Blue and Green
More
Starbucks Just Added the Secret ‘Pink Drink’ to the Official Menu
Celebrity Foodies: See What the Stars Are Snacking on Today
Our Favorite Breakfast Recipes of All Time
There's Now a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Cookbook, And You Can Probably Guess What's In It