Starbucks Discreetly Raised Prices This Week

Starbucks has been mentioned in most news outlets this week, as the infamous Pumpkin Spice Latte officially returned to menus in the US. Something else happened this week at some Starbucks locations, but it won’t be as celebrated: Prices were raised by 10 percent on certain menu items. The price increase affects some sizes of drip coffee and espresso drinks, cookies, and bacon Gouda breakfast sandwiches.

“Pricing is continually evaluated on a product-by-product and market-by-market basis in our stores,” Starbucks spokesperson Sanja Gould told Business Insider. Gould explained that 10 percent of Starbucks customers in the US could expect their average total spent to increase by about 0.5 percent. According to Gould, the price increase is necessary ”in order to balance business needs while continuing to provide value to our loyal customers.”

RELATED: It’s Baaaack! Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Already Popping Up in Stores

Gould’s statements make sense, and 0.5 percent doesn’t sound like much at first, but a $0.20 increase on drip coffee isn’t actually that minimal. For those who buy their morning coffee at Starbucks on weekdays, they’ll be spending $1 extra each week. Simple addition shows that this price increase is no small thing.

@Starbucks couldn't wait to tell us about PLS today. A heads up about the PRICE INCREASE would have been nice #broke #needabiggerallowance — Karen Ross (@jazzeekay5) September 5, 2017

Price hike @Starbucks just when I was debating on upgrading from a coffee to a name a cannot pronounce type drink #sticktocoffee #pricehike — Rob Palowitz (@RobPalowitz) September 5, 2017

The Consumerist reports that Starbucks mochas and lattes (and even the blessed PSL) may soon cost $0.10 to $0.30 more at certain locations, and that the bacon Gouda breakfast sandwich will now range from $3.45 to $4.95, depending on the store you visit. Additionally, Starbucks-brand cookies could see an increase of about $0.30.

WATCH: Food Hack: Make Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Cones

This is the second time in less than a year that Starbucks has quietly raised prices amid a frenzy of emotions and news. The last hike—a $0.10 to $0.30 increase on cold drinks and baked goods—took effect at most Starbucks stores just this past November, in the two days following the US presidential election.

One could make an argument that Starbucks remains affordable for those working from the cafes—the franchise offers consistent free wi-fi—but for those who simply stop in for a coffee and bite to go, this is just another tick in the pro column for making breakfast at home.

This article originally appeared on Extracrispy.com