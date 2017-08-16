Ready or Not, Here It Comes: The Return of Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte Is Imminent

It’s still summer, but pumpkin spice latte season is already upon us.

According to multiple posts from Starbucks employees on the /r/ Starbucks subreddit, the iconic fall beverage that started it all may be a bit coming sooner than you think.

On Friday, a user by the name of AppKerman posted a photo of a giant jug of Pumpkin Spice flavored sauce and captioned, “It’s coming, God help us all.” The top comment on the photo added, “August 11th, 2017 1:09pm EST Pumpkin spice logged and confirmed. Halloween is 81 days away, Thanksgiving is 104. Whys is this here so early…..”

Another user catheadotornado,wrote a separate post on Tuesday and said, “So we have pumpkin spice now…and I’m pretty pumped. Anyone else have PS super early?” The top comment on the recent post from enzrhyme said, “We have it, but a note to everyone in case they aren’t aware – we CANNOT sell it until September 5th.” Another commenter Javagirl2015 added, “It’s in the house!!”

Yep, you read it friends, it’s in the house. While there has been no official date announced from Starbucks, it’s a safe bet to expect it in early September.

The dog days may not be quite over, but there are already early indications that we’re about to get a whole lot of pumpkin spice. Starbucks is not the only chain diverting us from our beach time: Dunkin’ Donuts will launch its own lineup of fall-inspired foods and beverages on August 28.

Start saying your goodbyes to frosé and lobster rolls.