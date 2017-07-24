Starbucks’ Fruity New Drink Is Like Summer in a Cup

If you like piña coladas and sipping cold Starbucks drinks from a green straw on a hot summer day, you’ll probably be stoked about the newest Starbucks drink.

Starting on Monday, there’s a new piña colada-flavored Starbucks drink, officially called the Piña Colada Tea Infusion. And thankfully for those who might be feeling some Frappuccino fatigue, this new tropical-inspired Starbucks drink is actually tea-based, and has neither coffee nor dairy (though it is slightly caffeinated). According to a press release from Starbucks, the new Piña Colada Tea Infusion starts with Teavana black tea, which is then mixed with a “pineapple fruit and botanical blend” and finished with coconut milk.

If you’ve been paying attention to Starbucks’ new drinks this summer, you’ll know that the Seattle-based coffee company has been drawing a lot of inspiration from tropical flavors, especially pineapple. Back in June, Starbucks released new Mango Pineapple Frappuccino, which came with a mango-pineapple purée. And just two weeks ago, Starbucks launched a new Teavana Shaken Iced Pineapple Black Tea Infusion, which is actually the base for this new drink. So given all of the pineapple-flavored Starbucks drinks on the menu this summer, it was really only a matter of time before they added a piña colada option.

It’s available at participating Starbucks stores across that United States and Canada starting today. But the best part? This Piña Colada Tea Infusion is joining the Teavana permanent menu, so you’ll be able to get a taste of summertime even when it’s the dead of winter. (Besides, who says iced tea season ever has to end?)

This article originally appeared on Extracrispy.com