Starbucks Unveils Two New Frappuccino Flavors—And They're Here to Stay

Although the days of limited-edition drinks like the Crystal Ball Frappuccino and the Unicorn Frappuccino may be coming to an end, Starbucks‘ classic flavors are here to stay, and they’re getting a major upgrade.

For the first time in years, the coffee chain is adding two new Frappuccinos to their permanent menu. Both drinks begin with a layer of Starbucks’ new Sweet Cold Brew Whipped Cream at the bottom, which is infused with coffee, white chocolate and dark caramel. The Triple Mocha Frappuccino is then layered with dark mocha sauce, and a mocha coffee Frappuccino. For the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino, a layer of dark caramel sauce is added, followed by a dark caramel coffee Frappuccino.

Triple Mocha Frappuccino Starbucks

Finally, both drinks are topped off with yet another layer of cold brew whipped cream and drizzled with their respective sauces.

“Right away, you taste something different with the sweet cold brew whipped cream,” Debbie Antonio, senior manager for Starbucks R&D, said of the Ultra Caramel Frappuccino in a statement. “Sip after sip, you get the blended coffee and the lighter whip with the dark caramel threaded all the way through.”

The new beverages come after the news that the company will be cutting down on limited-edition beverages by 30%, as reported by Grub Street.

Ultra Caramel Frappuccino Starbucks

Not a fan of the blended beverages? For 50 cents you can add the cold brew whipped cream to any Starbucks drink—hot or cold.

In addition to their drink menu upgrades, the coffee chain is also introducing a new vegan option to their food repertoire: the Macadamia Oat Cookie.

Macadamia Oat Cookie Starbucks

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

On top of Starbucks’ enhanced year-round menu, the company is also rethinking their strategy of Happy Hour by extending it beyond just Frappuccinos, and having it operate on an invite-only basis through the Starbucks app or rewards program.

“With nearly 100 million customers in our stores every week, we’re looking for more opportunities to engage directly and personally, providing them with special benefits and offers that are meaningful,” said Matt Ryan, executive vice president and chief strategy officer for Starbucks, in a statement. “This shift in Happy Hour is just one example of how we can further establish, strengthen and develop digital relationships with our customers.”

As part of this series, on Thursday, May 3, customers who have previously signed up to receive offers from the coffee chain will have a chance to try the new flavors (or any existing ones) and receive 50% off any Grande or Venti Frappuccino from 3 p.m. to close.