Starbucks Just Launched 2 New Macchiatos for Spring

Typically, our coffee orders sync up with the season. Autumn calls for warm lattes and hot cocoa, while warm spring temps beg for anything blended or iced. But this month’s extreme fluctuation of conditions—a snowstorm one day and tank top weather the next—has us confused. What type of coffee do we want to be sipping?

Leave it to Starbucks to solve the problem for us. Beginning tomorrow, February 28, participating stores in the U.S. and Canada will offer two new limited time macchiato drinks: one hot, and one iced.

On chillier days when you’re bundled up in sweaters, you’ll want to order the new five-layer Coconut Mocha Macchiato. To create the distinct layers, shots of espresso are poured overtop steamed coconut milk and a white chocolate mocha sauce. The sweet concoction is finished off with caramel sauce (drizzled in Starbucks’ signature crosshatch pattern, of course) and a swirl of the mocha sauce.

RELATED: The Best Drinks to Order from the Starbucks Secret Menu

When it’s suddenly 70°F and sunny, go for the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchiato, which features espresso, almond milk, and cinnamon dolce syrup, topped with a caramel cross-hatch and cinnamon dolce topping.

“The original inspiration for the beverage is from horchata, a popular beverage in Spain and Latin America,” Yoke Wong, a member of Starbucks’ Beverage Development Team,” said in a statement. “It is traditionally made with almond or rice milk and spices like cinnamon, and it is served hot or cold.”

RELATED VIDEO: Make Chocolate-Dipped Espresso Cones

A tall (12 fl. oz) size of the Coconutmilk Mocha Macchiato clocks in at 170 calories, and a tall size of the Iced Cinnamon Almondmilk Macchatio is 170 calories. To make them slightly less indulgent, customers can request to tweak the drinks here and there. “Customers can ask for less almond milk or coconut milk, less pumps of syrup or customize their beverage with the sweetener of their choosing,” a Starbucks spokesperson told RealSimple.com.

RELATED: Starbucks Will Soon Serve Ice Cream at Over 100 Locations

Both drinks add to the company’s ever-expanding line of vegan offerings, which most recently includes their Overnight Grains.

Prefer to make your coffee at home? If you’re chilly, try our DIY version of Starbucks’ cozy oatmeal latte. And if you’re looking for something refreshing, go for our DIY Frappuccino.

This article originally appeared on Real Simple.