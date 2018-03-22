Here's What Starbucks' New Crystal Ball Frappuccino Actually Tastes Like

A few days ago, speculation began to surface that Starbucks would be releasing the successor to the Unicorn Frappuccino and Zombie Frappuccino, in the form of another mystical, mysterious whipped beverage called the Crystal Ball Frappuccino. Can it predict your future? Does it come with a deck of tarot cards? No one knew. A few posts on Instagram hinted that it would be dropping this week, and today Starbucks made the news official:

The Crystal Ball Frappuccino is very real, not just a figment of your imagination.

We decided to try the Frappuccino for ourselves, and like most of Starbucks’ other sweet treats, this one is high in sugar. It’s topped with peach-flavored whipped cream and glittery sprinkles, while green sparkles are added to the crème-based Frappuccino to give it a splash of color.

Here’s where the crystal ball effect comes in: When you order the Frappuccino, one of three different color “candy gems” will be sprinkled on the whipped cream, and there’s no predicting which one you’ll walk away with: Green means good luck is in your future, purple signifies that enchantment and magic is headed your way, and blue foretells adventure.

There is a strong creamsicle flavor to the drink, but we didn’t pick up much of a peach flavor. In fact, it tastes closer to sour green apple candy, similar to a green apple Jolly Rancher. However, if you try a spoon full of the whipped cream on its own, the peach flavor is much more distinct.

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

Since there’s no coffee in this Frappuccino, the simple vanilla crème and fun sparkly green color might make this a perfect drink for teens or younger kids who don’t love coffee yet. There’s a playful, almost game-like aspect to this drink, too, that might appeal to young people who are more excited about sweets than they are about getting a caffeine boost.

If you want to get a taste of the magic, you should head to Starbucks soon: The coffee chain’s crystal ball says the drink will only be available from March 22 to 26.