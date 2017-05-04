The Starbucks Narwhal Frappuccino Is Now a Thing—and It Tastes Like Pink Starburst

Thanks to the creative folks over at Starbucks, sweet, colorful, mythical beverages are having a moment right now — and we’re so here for it. We’ve had the internet-breaking Unicorn Frappuccino, then came the Dragon Frappuccino, followed by the Mermaid Frappuccino. And now, you can get your very own Narwhal Frappuccino from Starbucks (and yes, we know narwhals are real…but don’t they kind of seem made up?).

The Narwhal Frappuccino is supposed to taste like a pink Starburst and sounds positively delicious. After all, pink Starbursts are the best. According to Refinery29, this brand new Frappuccino was created by Jócelyn Freeman, a Michigan-based barista and blogger, who also created the mermaid version.

RELATED: The Best Drinks to Order from the Starbucks Secret Menu

Before we walk you through the ordering process, take a look at all the sugary, pink Narwhal Frappuccino goodness.

The Narwhal Frappuccino. SO GOOD. Tastes JUST like a pink starburst! #starbucks #narwhalfrappucino A post shared by Steph (@stephseesthings) on May 2, 2017 at 1:56pm PDT

#narwhalfrappucino #starbucks Blended strawberry lemonade with vanilla bean powder and topped with whipped cream. Also a sprinkling of green powder for added color. A post shared by Tamiko Boiko (@tamikoboiko) on May 2, 2017 at 6:47pm PDT

While the Narwhal Frappuccino isn’t an official menu item right now, Starbucks spokesman, Jarryd Boyd said, “If a customer would like to order a beverage that is not listed on our menu boards, we recommend they know the recipe so that their barista can handcraft the beverage perfectly for them.” The possibilities are truly endless.

And how do you order one, you ask?

Creating a Narwhal Frapp is a three step process. Here’s how it’s done.

1. Order a blended strawberry lemonade with vanilla bean powder.

2. Ask for whipped cream on top, and ask if your barista can add green tea powder for extra color on top.

3. Then finally and most importantly, take the perfect snap for Instagram.

RELATED: Here’s What Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino Actually Tastes Like

summer ☀️ in a cup #narwhalfrappucino 🦄🐳 #disneystarbucks #starbucks A post shared by Rebecca Coates (@becca_coates_20) on May 2, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT

FROM COINAGE: Try This Healthy, Cheap Late-Night Snack

There you have it — the Narwhal Frappuccino. Be sure to grab one while you can because something tells us a new mythical monster beverage might be on the rise soon.

And keep in mind that Starbucks Frapp Happy Hour starts on May 5th — half off Frappuccinos from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. until May 14th!

This article originally appeared in Hellogiggles.com