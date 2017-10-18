Here’s What Starbucks Holiday Cups Might Look Like This Year

While there are still a few more weeks before Starbucks officially reveals their holiday cup design for the 2017 season, one Reddit user is giving people a first look at what it could possibly look like.

On Tuesday, a user with the screen name DarthSpoopy—who, based on the caption, possibly works for the coffee chain—posted a photo of a stack of cups with the caption, “Just got it in our order. Holiday short cup design!??”

Instead of going all red or showcasing several different customer designs like they did last year, it appears Starbucks could be offering a single hand-drawn motif — at least for the tall-sized cups. The design features black, white and green coloring with a Christmas tree, doves, a stack of presents, snowflakes, two people holding hands and a red ribbon running around the entire cup.

Reactions from Reddit users were decidedly mixed at the revelation, with many expressing their displeasure that the cup may have leaked online.

“Cute but I suggest taking it down. 😉 (Not being picky but there’s a reason the STOP sign is on the box don’t want to spoil the surprise for gertrude.) It’s okay to open in the store just a No No to post things online if they have not launched,” one user, who marked themselves as a Starbucks supervisor, commented.

Meanwhile another happy user commented “These are so cute!!!”

Starbucks has yet to respond to comment, but customers can expect the cups to officially be revealed by early November.