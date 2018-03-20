Starbucks' Rumored New Drink Will Be a Spin on the Unicorn Frappuccino—But It Won't Be Around for Long

Whether you were a fan of Starbucks’ Unicorn Frappuccino or couldn’t wait for it to go away, there was no denying how quickly it became a topic of conversation everywhere you went.

To follow the hoopla that came with the sugary, colorful beverage last April, Starbucks is reportedly releasing another fruity creation this week. According to Business Insider, who first spotted Starbucks baristas sharing sneak previews on social media, the “Crystal Ball Frappuccino” will feature peach flavoring with a turquoise swirl topped with whipped cream and purple candy crystals.

The drink is sure to make heads turn like the brightly-colored purple and blue drink did last year, which was made with mango syrup and layered with a sour blue drizzle.

Courtesy Mike Sington

The release of the Unicorn Frappuccino caused several people, including celebrities like Katy Perry, to question the taste of such a thing, while many baristas complained about how long it took to make.

While Starbucks has yet to officially confirm the new beverage, it is expected to be on the menu only from March 22 to 26, or as supplies last. And if it’s anything like the news of the Unicorn Frapp, prepare to sit back and watch a social media frenzy take off (maybe while drinking a Crystal Ball yourself).