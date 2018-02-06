Starbucks' New Drink Is Basically a Chocolate-Covered Cherry in a Cup

They’re decadent, sweet, tart, and perhaps a little too gooey. We’re talking about those chocolate covered cherries that pop up by the boxful around Valentine’s Day. While those sweets are a staple of wooing and romantic gesturing all year round, their inherent association with February 14 is the inspiration behind Starbucks’ newest beverage, the (much less messy) Cherry Mocha which hits stores tomorrow.

The new mocha option was indeed inspired by the confections its flavor invokes and features espresso, a slightly sweet mocha sauce, candied cherry syrup, steamed milk, and topped with whipped cream and special Valentine’s Day sprinkles. The beverage comes in hot or iced options and will be available February 7 through 14 in the U.S. and Canada.

WATCH: Five-Ingredient Chocolate-Pecan Macaroons

To sweeten up the holiday even more, the chain is adding two themed treats to the dessert menu as well. Taking a cue from its popular cake pops, Starbucks is already serving Confetti Hearts Cake Pops which are chocolate cake on the inside and milk chocolate icing on the outside then sprinkled with tiny hearts. There are also heart-shaped sugar cookies with white or pink frosting and sprinkles to pair with your Cherry Mocha (or whatever else your heart desires). Both items will be available for a limited time.

And those aren’t the only new Starbucks items you can fall in love with this Valentine’s Day. If you’re looking for a pick me up to add to your shopping list, Starbucks also recently rolled out a Molten Chocolate Iced Latte in its ready-to-drink bottles line, available at grocery stores now.

It’s already been a big year for Starbucks fan, as the brand also made another major expansion to its menu in January by offering a Blonde Espresso roast, the first espresso option beyond Starbucks’ original roast to hit its domestic menu since the company’s founding.