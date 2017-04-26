'Bring Your Own Cup Day' at Starbucks Inspired Customers to Get Really Creative with Their Containers

When Starbucks announced a ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ promotion, people in China took serious advantage.

In honor of Earth Day, the coffee chain allowed customers to bring a cup from home to fill with a 12-oz. drip brew for free to help cut down on waste. Similar to 7-Eleven’s special on Slurpees, people can bring any container they want to get their fix, but they made the smart move here to only allow up to the 12-oz limit at no cost.

But money quickly became no factor when these customers saw that the baristas would fill anything with their favorite drink for a price. People started bringing in any container they could find from home — including pots, gallon water jugs and giant bowls.

Meanwhile in China: @Starbucks offered free coffee to anyone who brought their own cup for #EarthDay and people got imaginative… 😳 pic.twitter.com/NSOzaBZnXz — Aiden H. 🇬🇧 (@ThatBoyAgain) April 24, 2017

A WeChat account tested out Starbucks' free coffee promo last week by bringing in a bunch of giant containers https://t.co/hID4CPhG6z — THAT'S (@ThatsOnline) April 24, 2017

According to Delish, one of the bowls of coffee rang up at $47.50, proving that these Starbucks-goers are not messing around when it comes to caffeine.

We can only imagine what baristas would have done if the Unicorn Frappuccino could have been served that large.