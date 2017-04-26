'Bring Your Own Cup Day' at Starbucks Inspired Customers to Get Really Creative with Their Containers

When Starbucks announced a ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ promotion, people in China took serious advantage.
In honor of Earth Day, the coffee chain allowed customers to bring a cup from home to fill with a 12-oz. drip brew for free to help cut down on waste. Similar to 7-Eleven’s special on Slurpees, people can bring any container they want to get their fix, but they made the smart move here to only allow up to the 12-oz limit at no cost.
But money quickly became no factor when these customers saw that the baristas would fill anything with their favorite drink for a price. People started bringing in any container they could find from home — including pots, gallon water jugs and giant bowls.
According to Delish, one of the bowls of coffee rang up at $47.50, proving that these Starbucks-goers are not messing around when it comes to caffeine.
We can only imagine what baristas would have done if the Unicorn Frappuccino could have been served that large.