'Bring Your Own Cup Day' at Starbucks Inspired Customers to Get Really Creative with Their Containers

By @jessfect

Posted on

WEIFANG, SHANDONG PROVINCE, CHINA - 2016/08/31: Paper cup in a Starbucks coffee shop. During the third quarter 2016, Starbucks China had $768.2 million in sales, a growth of 17% compared to the prior period. (Photo by Zhang Peng/LightRocket via Getty Images)

When Starbucks announced a ‘Bring Your Own Cup’ promotion, people in China took serious advantage.

In honor of Earth Day, the coffee chain allowed customers to bring a cup from home to fill with a 12-oz. drip brew for free to help cut down on waste. Similar to 7-Eleven’s special on Slurpees, people can bring any container they want to get their fix, but they made the smart move here to only allow up to the 12-oz limit at no cost.

But money quickly became no factor when these customers saw that the baristas would fill anything with their favorite drink for a price. People started bringing in any container they could find from home — including pots, gallon water jugs and giant bowls.

According to Delish, one of the bowls of coffee rang up at $47.50, proving that these Starbucks-goers are not messing around when it comes to caffeine.

We can only imagine what baristas would have done if the Unicorn Frappuccino could have been served that large.