Here’s Where to Get Your Green Food Fix on St. Patrick’s Day

Even if you’re not much of a beer drinker, you can still indulge in something green this St. Patrick’s Day (and have an excuse to eat something sweet).

Dunkin’ Donuts, Krispy Kreme and Baskin-Robbins are all getting into the holiday spirit this year and will be offering special treats on Friday. While many people have given up sweets for Lent or are getting into shape for summer, we wouldn’t judge if you broke your diet just this once.

Dunkin’ is jazzing up their yeast ring doughnuts with chocolate icing and special shamrock sprinkles. After picking up your sprinkled doughnut, why not follow with something glazed? Krispy Kreme is dying their classic flavor green and changing the name to O’riginal Glazed for one day only.

If you’re not much of a doughnut fan, Baskin-Robbins has an alternative. The ice cream chain will be selling a festive green cake decorated with four leaf clovers, a rainbow and a pot of gold. The best part? You can customize it with your favorite ice cream and cake flavor combo.

Of course, you can always skip the store altogether and whip up your own green treats at home with one of these recipes.