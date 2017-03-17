Where to Get the Best Food Deals on St. Patrick’s Day

Restaurants are doing their best to make sure consumers know that St. Patrick’s Day is defined by shamrocks and the color green.

Burger King, McDonald’s, and Ruby Tuesday are among the many establishments offering deals and limited-time items in celebration of the holiday—Krispy Kreme for example is turning its original doughnuts green.

Here are some of the deals and special items on tap for March 17:

Baskin-Robbins: Four leaf clovers, a colorful rainbow, and a pot of gold—that’s how Baskin-Robbins is decorating its all-green “St. Patrick’s Day Cake.” The ice-cream cake retails from $23.99 for six to eight servings to $91.99 for 36 to 48 servings.

Bruegger’s Bagels: The “authentic New York-style” bagel maker is offering green bagels and separately, $2 off a pack of 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese. You can get the coupon, valid from March 16-17, on the company’s website.

Burger King: You can get a Oreo Mint Shake for $2.69. And yes, it is green.

California Tortilla: Consumers can stop by this Mexican-style restaurant on St. Patrick’s day for some green chips with queso. The dish is complimentary on Friday with a purchase.

Champps: The restaurant and bar chain is offering $5 select shot specials on Friday.

Cracker Barrel: Consumers have the choice of corned beef and cabbage on the menu until Friday.

Dunkin’ Donuts: Dunkin’ is offering a donut with chocolate icing and shamrock sprinkles to celebration. Those with a Dunkin’ Donuts loyalty card can also earn 20 bonus points through March 26 with the purchase of any iced or hot coffee.

Krispy Kreme: Its iconic Original Glazed doughnut goes green for St. Patrick’s day at participating U.S. and Canadian locations.

McAlister’s Deli: Wear green, get green tea, courtesy of participating McAlister’s locations on Friday. Only dine-in customers are eligible. You can check if your local McAlister’s is participating on the event’s Facebook page. Alternatively, you can enter your name into a drawing for $500 this week.

McDonald’s: The fast food chain is bringing back its extremely green mint Shamrock Shake for a limited time. The company is offering the beverage for $2.

Papa John’s: The chain is offering 50% off pizzas when consumers enter promo code PAPA while ordering online. The deal is good from March 13-26.

Tim Hortons: The fast food restaurant is offering a free mint chip Timbit to customers who buy any drink off their menu. That’s assuming supplies of the Timbit, a bite-sized fried ball of dough, last, according to GoBankingRates.

