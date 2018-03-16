Pickle Juice Slushes Are Coming to Sonic

Sonic Drive-In is adding a potentially polarizing new drink to their menu this summer.

Our sister publication Food & Wine reports that the fast food restaurant plans to roll out pickle juice slushes to locations nationwide in June. Yes, the salty brine is being mashed up with the famous icy drinks that dye your tongue bright colors.

F&W‘s Maria Yagoda got a chance to taste the bright green beverage during a recent trip to Sonic’s headquarters in Oklahoma City—and she was shockingly pleased with the product.

“It’s surprisingly delicious (and makes a good accompaniment to burgers and/or tots and/or corn dogs.)” she writes. “Sweet and tangy, the bright brine compensates for the over-savoriness you might have been worried about.”

Getty; Courtesy Sonic

Yagoda also added that the pickle syrup that is used to make the slushes can be added to any of the other menu items like burgers or shakes, so let your creativity run wild while you wait for the new addition to launch. Unfortunately Sonic does not serve hard liquor (yet), so there are no pickle-back shots in your fast food future.