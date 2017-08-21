Hostess Cupcakes and MoonPies Are in an Amazing Twitter Feud Over the Solar Eclipse

Perhaps one question you hadn’t considered for viewing the first total solar eclipse in 38 years: What kind of snacks should you have on hand?

On Monday morning, MoonPie and Hostess went head to head on Twitter, vying for your support during this historic moment. The interaction started when Hostess declared in a tweet that their Golden CupCakes are the “official snack cake of the eclipse.”

While the vanilla cupcakes with chocolate frosting and iconic white swirl on top could pass for a sweet treat on the big day, MoonPie felt the brand was wading into their territory—you know, given their name and all.

They quoted Hostess’ tweet and simply added, “Lol ok.”

Of course, a field day on Twitter has ensued—Moon Pie’s response now has over 43,000 retweets and counting.

Hostess responded with some clarification: “‘Cake’ not pie. There’s enough moon to go around.” (Though many were not having it.)

While it’s fine to choose one or the either, for an event this big we think it’s best to have multiple snacks on hand.