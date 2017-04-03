Sofia Vergara Is on an Epic, Carb-Filled Italian Adventure

We all know that Sofia Vergara‘s love of cake knows no bounds, but now she’s got her sights set on pie…pizza pie, that is.

The Modern Family actress has been gallivanting across Rome, posting pictures to Instagram along the way to remind us that we really need to book a vacation. Joined by pal Franz Serrano Evers, Vergara has been treating herself to wine, pizza, coffee and gorgeous fresh vegetables. You know, all the things you want when you go to Italy.

“From Italy with love, celebrating life and friendship with sister @SofiaVergara,” Evers posted on Twitter.

From Italy with love , celebrating life and friendship with sister @SofiaVergara ❤ pic.twitter.com/T5OinWctYV — Franz Serrano Evers (@franzserranoe) April 2, 2017

Mia pizza 🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 2, 2017 at 9:14am PDT

Roma❤❤ cafecito #blessedtowakeuptothis A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 2, 2017 at 11:12pm PDT

😍😍😍#roma A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 3, 2017 at 5:24am PDT

When not eating and drinking, the two have been taking in the gorgeous scenery.

We think we r models but we r not😂😂😂😂 luv u @pietrino82 #roma A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:52am PDT

“We think we r models but we r not,” Vergara captioned this pic — though we think they look pretty model-esque ourselves!

