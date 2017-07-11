Sofia Vergara Celebrates Her 45th Birthday with Joe Manganiello, Sushi Burritos and a Giant Cake

Sofia Vergara brought a little slice of Japan to Los Angeles to celebrate her 45th birthday.

The Modern Family actress and party extraordinaire documented her bash on Instagram on Monday, which included her friends and family, a little dancing and a lot of eating. Notable guests included her husband, Joe Manganiello, her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, and niece Claudia Vergara.

Party guests sipped on festive cocktails and munched on sushi burritos from the L.A.-based food truck Jogasaki Burrito. “Dinner time!!!🎈🎈🎈🍱,” Vergara wrote on a photo of her guests gathering around the bright orange truck.

The party was decked out with gorgeous fresh flowers from Jeff Leatham, cherry blossom decorations, and Vergara—who “wanted an authentic Asian experience,” according to Manolo—wore a pink floral dress to match.

Little dancing🎈🎈🎈 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

Dinner time!!!🎈🎈🎈🍱 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:23pm PDT

@cb0728 looking prettyyyy gracias for comming!!🎈🎈#birthdaydinnerathm A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:19pm PDT

Thank u all for celebrating with me!!! 45💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 ❤️u. A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 11, 2017 at 1:14am PDT

SUSHI BURRITOOOOOOOOOSSSSSSSSS #HappyVerde #ItsAllVeryExciting #WhatEvenIsHappeningWithMyFace #Help A post shared by Manolo Gonzalez Vergara (@manologonzalezvergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:51pm PDT

“Thank u all for celebrating with me!!! 45💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻💃🏻 ❤️u,” she wrote on series of photos from the night.

When it came time to sing “Happy Birthday”, the queen of sweets didn’t celebrate with just any old cake, but rather she blew out the candles on an elaborate, three-tier confection decorated with more cherry blossoms. She also capped off the evening by splitting a giant fortune cookie with Manganiello.

🎈🎈🎂#raze A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 9:57pm PDT

I get a big fortune cookie🎂🎈 A post shared by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Jul 10, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

The Magic Mike star marked Vergara’s special day by sharing a sweet post of his wife smiling on a beach in a white robe.

“¡Feliz Cumpleaños mi amor! Eres mi vida,” he wrote, which translates to “Happy Birthday my love! You are my life.”