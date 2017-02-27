Snoop Dogg Says He's Never Smoked Marijuana with Potluck Cohost Martha Stewart: 'She Don't Partake'

To some viewers, the pairing of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart on their cooking-meets-talk show Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party may have been an unlikely one, but the rapper says their connection extends well beyond the TV screen.

“We have an appreciation for each other and that makes any friendship genuine,” Snoop, 45, told PEOPLE in the Tanqueray tent at the South Beach Wine & Food Festival on Saturday. “It makes it work, appreciating what someone brings to the table.”

However, despite the cheeky name of their VH1 series and having baked “green brownies” together, Snoop says their hangouts don’t involve smoking pot together. “I ain’t never smoked with Martha. I’ve smoked around her, but she don’t partake,” he said with a laugh.

Snoop, who first met Stewart in 2008 when he appeared on an episode of her lifestyle show Martha, feels like they were destined to meet and work together. “You couldn’t have written this 10 years ago, and the thought that we’d have a TV show. But people are meant for each other, especially when it’s the right environment, the right scenario, the right spirit. It’s supposed to be,” he said.

The recipe for the show—which will be returning for a second season—seems to be working, and Snoop says he saw it coming all along. “I knew. She don’t make nothing but hit and I don’t make nothing but hits, so how could this be nothing but a hit?”

Their common love of food has led to many off-camera cooking sessions, lessons and conversations. Snoop says Stewart taught him how to make pizza and lobster thermidor, and that he taught her an important lesson as well: How to make bacon the “right way.”

“She didn’t know how, she was doing it the old fashioned way—one strip here, one strip there,” he said. “I cut that whole pack open, split it down the middle, put that whole pack in that mother f—pan. Whipped it up and it was the best sh— she ever had in her life!”

Snoop added: “Anytime you’re around anybody that long, you pick up on the things that made them great. She’s been great for a long time, and I’m trying to you follow in her footsteps and do some of the great things she’s done alongside with her.”

The Tanqueray brand ambassador showed off some of those kitchen skills during the Miami-based food festival, when he hosted a cooking-and-cocktailing demo with Guy Fieri (see his “Laid Back” cocktail recipe below). Following his demo, he entertained the festival crowd with a DJ a set of classic R&B and rap songs, which ended with Snoop leading the crowd in a “F— Donald Trump” chant.

Snoop Dogg’s ‘Laid Back’ Cocktail

.75 oz. gin

.75 oz. apple vodka

2 oz. fresh pineapple juice

Club soda

Add all ingredients except club soda to shaker filled with ice. Strain contents of shaker into rock glass over ice. Top with splash of club soda and garnish with pineapple wedge.