The Story Behind Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's Beautiful Friendship

THE START OF SOMETHING SPECIAL

In addition to their shared values of entertainment, humor and accessible luxury, the two have a bond that goes back to 2008, when Snoop guest-starred on Stewart’s show, Martha, to help her whip up some mashed potatoes. The chemistry was instant and electric, and none of our lives would ever be the same again. This moment marked the beginning of a years-long cultural exchange. As Stewart told PEOPLE, “I’ve learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It’s all those fo’ shizzles and everything else.”

After the 2008 segment, Stewart took to her blog to write up what she’d learned. "He and his posse add ‘izzles’ onto the ends of words,” she wrote. “It’s kind of a code, or a way of communicating so that others won’t know what they’re talking about. Example: fo’ shizzle is how they say, for sure.”