The Story Behind Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart's Beautiful Friendship
So, how did the Martha and Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party cohosts kick off one of the most enduring friendships in all of Hollywood?
THE START OF SOMETHING SPECIAL
In addition to their shared values of entertainment, humor and accessible luxury, the two have a bond that goes back to 2008, when Snoop guest-starred on Stewart’s show, Martha, to help her whip up some mashed potatoes. The chemistry was instant and electric, and none of our lives would ever be the same again. This moment marked the beginning of a years-long cultural exchange. As Stewart told PEOPLE, “I’ve learned a new vocabulary. I have a little dictionary — I might actually write the dictionary. It’s all those fo’ shizzles and everything else.”
After the 2008 segment, Stewart took to her blog to write up what she’d learned. "He and his posse add ‘izzles’ onto the ends of words,” she wrote. “It’s kind of a code, or a way of communicating so that others won’t know what they’re talking about. Example: fo’ shizzle is how they say, for sure.”
BAKER'S DELIGHT
Snoop and Stewart reconvened again on Martha to make green-colored brownies (and an unknowable number of marijuana references).
LET'S BE FRIENDS
Fast-forward to 2014, when Stewart took part in Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” (“AMA”) series. In addition to confessing that she always takes a bath before and after sex, she admitted wishing that she were better friends with the rapper when someone asked her what it was like being friends with him.
"I wish I were closer friends with Snoop Dogg," she said, extending an invite to the rapper to come over for brownies. Sadly, nothing came of it …
LIVING THE HIGH LIFE
... until 2015, when the two reconnected at the Comedy Central Roast of Justin Bieber. Stewart later confessed to Seth Meyers that Snoop had gotten her high off of “big fat” joints. “I got high just sitting there,” she said. “Snoop had all those, you don’t call them joints, you call them something else. Big fat ones. We had to sit on the stage for four hours, and the secondary smoke is just as powerful as regular smoke. So I was totally high.”
IT'S ALL FUN AND GAMES
In 2016, the duo appeared together on an episode of “$100,000 Pyramid” and seemed to be as connected as ever.
WHAT'S COOKING?
Now, the two are basically inseparable as they cook together on their show, which premiered in 2016 on VH1. "It's a cooking show with celebrity guests and lots of funny talk, silly games, and actual recipes," Stewart told Architectural Digest. "And Snoop's a good cook. Who would have thought? It’s a funny show.”
The good vibes are mutual. "I've never met anyone like Martha Stewart," Snoop told Rolling Stone. "When we come together, it's a natural combination of love, peace and harmony."
FEELING FREE
And it turns out the rapper has had quite the impact on the lifestyle guru since the duo linked up to work together on their hit cooking show. "When you work with someone like Snoop, it's like having a sidekick. How great it is," Stewart told PEOPLE. "That's why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom."