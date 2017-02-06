Watch Adam Driver ‘Apologize’ for His Live Snickers Commercial During the Super Bowl

We’ve all been hangry before, and Snickers knows it can ruin a lot of things — even Super Bowl commercials.

If you’re one of the many who tuned in last night solely for the ads, you probably noticed the candy company’s first-ever live commercial “didn’t go as planned.”

Set in an Old Western town reminiscent of the set of Westworld, actors fell to the ground when shots were fired, the buildings started to crumble and sparks flew while the star of the commercial, Girls‘ Adam Driver, looked confused at the scene.

“You ruin live Super Bowl commercials when you’re hungry,” the screen says after turning black.

Of course, the commercial was planned to fail, but Driver has released even more footage with an “apology” follow-up commercial.

“Adam Driver here to … to apologize for the live Super Bowl la— … never in my wildest dreams, oh, come on!” Driver says while being cut off by a man in the background extinguishing fire.

The Star Wars: The Force Awakens star recently told Entertainment Weekly while rehearsing for the live spot, that he never expected to film such a scene.

“As an actor, you always kind of hope for things that come along that are very different,” he said. “Who would’ve thought I would get this opportunity to be in a Super Bowl commercial? That’s not something I had on my agenda to do.”