Mars Inc. Investigating After Learning a Massive Spill of Cast-Off Skittles Were Destined for Cattle Feed

A truck spill in Wisconsin has led Mars Inc. to launch an investigation into the curious details.

The incident happened on Tuesday night in Dodge County, Wisconsin—when the local Sheriff’s Office was called to clean up “hundreds of thousands” of red Skittles that had poured onto the street, giving the roadway a pinkish tint and filling the air with a distinct sugary smell. Sheriff Dale Schmidt posted photos of the candy-covered road on Facebook—originally stating that authorities “don’t know who did this.” Later, he updated the post to report the candies had spilled from a pickup truck and were intended to be used as cattle feed.

“The Skittles were confirmed to have fallen off the back of a truck. The truck was a flatbed pickup and the Skittles were in a large box. Due to it raining at the time, the box got wet and gave way allowing the Skittles to spill out on the roadway,” wrote Schmidt. “It is reported that the Skittles were intended to be feed for cattle as they did not make the cut for packaging at the company.”

The sheriff joked of the candy spill, “In the end these Skittles are actually for the Birds!”

A representative for Mars Inc. told PEOPLE the company is looking into the incident, and why these candies were intended to be fed to cattle. The company said that while they do sell unused products for animal feed, the plant in Yorkville, Illinois—where these particular Skittles were produced—does not. “This was product that could not be finished due to a power outage at our factory. It was intended for destruction,” a Mars representative said. “We are investigating what happened and we hope to know more soon.”

Josh Cribbs, a cattle nutritionist and director of commercial development for the American Maine-Anjou Association, told the Associated Press that varying unused food products are often repurposed for cattle after they are mixed with other ingredients. These Skittles—which were missing the letter ‘S’ on them—for instance, were likely melted down into a syrup.

“You might think, ‘Oh my gosh, [the cattle] might be eating a Skittle.’ In reality, that piece of candy is being broken down,” said Cribbs.

A representative for Mars Inc. did not immediately respond to PEOPLE for further comment.