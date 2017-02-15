Simone Biles Just Became the Latest Star to Get a Taste of the ‘Salt Bae’ Treatment

Internet sensation Salt Bae has struck again. After recently demonstrating his now legendary salt sprinkling technique for Leonardo DiCaprio, the Turkish chef showed up to Simone Biles’ Valentine’s Day meal just in time to season her food.

The Olympic gymnast shared a video on Twitter Tuesday of the moment Salt Bae — whose real name is Nusret Gökçe — blessed her dinner with his signature showering of salt flakes as she watched on laughing. “Got my food salted by the one & only,” she captioned the video.

RELATED: Leonardo DiCaprio Gets a Steak Dinner from Internet Sensation ‘Salt Bae’ — See the Amazing Photo

Watch the adorable full clip below.

got my food salted by the one & only 😂 #Laureus17 pic.twitter.com/Wf2iIQ1Nr5 — Simone Biles (@Simone_Biles) February 14, 2017

This article originally appeared on Time.