Sierra Nevada Recalls Beer in 36 States Over Glass Shards – Are Your Bottles on the List?

37 years after its founding, Sierra Nevada is still one of the beer industry’s most respected craft brewers. But plenty has changed in that time as well: Sierra Nevada has grown to America’s seventh largest brewery, a billion dollar business with brewing facilities on both coasts – meaning the company isn’t immune to the kind of issues that can plague any large operation, such as a new massive beer recall affecting 35 states and the District of Columbia.

According to an announcement made yesterday on Sierra Nevada’s website, out of what appears to be an abundance of caution, the brewery is voluntarily recalling “select 12-ounce bottles that may contain a small glass packaging flaw” – all of which came out of the brand’s Mills River, North Carolina brewery, which opened back in 2014. Beers produced at the company’s original Chico, California, brewery are not affected in any way. The recall includes 12-ounce bottles of eight brands – Pale Ale, Torpedo Extra IPA, Tropical Torpedo, Sidecar Orange Pale Ale, Beer Camp Golden IPA, Otra Vez, Nooner and Hop Hunter IPA – produced from December 5, 2016, to January 8, 2017 for Pale Ale and December 5, 2016 to January 13, 2017 for all the other brands. The recall affects beer distributed to the following states: AL, AR, CT, DC, DE, FL, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MA, MD, ME, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, NY, OH, OK, PA, RI, SC, SD, TN, TX, VA, VT, WI and WV.

For more breaking food and drink news, follow People Food on Facebook.

At issue is what the brewery describes as “a very limited number of bottles with a flaw that may result in loss of carbonation and a small piece of glass to break off and possibly fall into the bottle, causing a risk for injury.” While noting the flaw, Sierra Nevada still contends that they haven’t received any reports of anyone being injured; instead, the problem was found during quality inspections. “While we believe this concern impacts roughly 1 in every 10,000 (0.01%) of our bottles packaged during this time, Sierra Nevada has set the standard for quality in the craft brewing industry since 1980 and we have decided to take this precaution to ensure the safety of our consumers,” the company writes.

WATCH THIS: Where You Can Buy Homer Simpson’s Iconic ‘Duff Beer’

Again, the recall only affects certain beers in certain packaging made on certain dates in one of the company’s two breweries, so make sure you check Sierra Nevada’s website to see if the bottles you have are included. Once there, you can also apply for a reimbursement on any recalled beers you may have purchased.

For added peace of mind, Sierra Nevada says there’s little reason to worry when purchasing beer moving forward. “We have stopped distributing all impacted beer,” the company states. “We are actively working with our distributor and retail partners to remove this beer from retail shelves and hold any further shipments at the distributor warehouse.” That said, if you are a Sierra Nevada lover who is also easily worried, you can always stick to their canned products, draft beers, variety packs or 24-ounce and 750-milliliter bottles: None of those were included in the recall.

This article originally appeared on FWx.