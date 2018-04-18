Look out, Skinnygirl: Shannon Beador is the latest Real Housewives cast member to get into the food business.

The reality star, 54, is debuting a new line of cooked, ready-to-eat meals on QVC on Wednesday—a venture she credits in part to her recent public split with husband David Beador. “As a single mom, a lot of my friends say they go through this every night. We say, ‘Oh, if there was just an easy, healthy option for us to eat for dinner tonight,'” the mother of three tells PEOPLE.

The line, called Real for Real Cuisine, will feature three seafood-based options like Garlic Shrimp Linguini with Zucchini Ribbons that will be delivered within two days and can be reheated in the oven or microwave. “We basically took my recipes and then tweaked them a little bit, because the food has to be frozen,” says the avid cook. “But we are only using the freshest ingredients and that’s really important to me.”

Wendell D’Ambrosia

Inspired by her weight-loss journey, which was well-documented on Real Housewives of Orange County, each meal is also 450 calories or less. “What I’ve come to realize is that everyone wants to be healthy, but you can drive yourself crazy trying to be healthy all the time,” she says. “I believe that if you create a healthy balance, so if you make a few smart choices during the week, you can have that cocktail on the weekend, or you can go out to dinner and eat whatever you want in a restaurant.”

In the most recent season of the show, viewers also saw Beador go through the initial steps of trying to open a restaurant—something she says is still in the works, but has also hit a roadblock due to her personal struggles. “I am ready to go and we are still looking for a location,” she says. “But since I’m going through a divorce, the financial commitment that was being made by my husband is no longer there. We’ll see what happens when we find the right location.”

Want the ultimate dish on the latest celebrity food news, plus exclusive recipes, videos and more? Click here to subscribe to the People Food newsletter.

And though the pair’s split has become increasingly heated, Beador has said she’s tried to keep calm for the sake of her daughters, Sophie, 16, and twins Stella and Adeline, 13. “As David and I continue our divorce proceedings, I’m doing everything I can to move things efficiently along so that our three children are not subjected to unnecessary stress during an already difficult time,” she recently said in a statement to PEOPLE. “I want to be as fair as possible. I remain focused on a clean resolution and have no interest in engaging in a war of words.”

Real for Real Cuisine will be sold on QVC starting April 18.