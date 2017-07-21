See Shameless Star Noel Fisher's Homemade Wedding Cake and Rustic Dessert Table—With Treats from Costco!

Shameless star Noel Fisher’s wedding day was a group effort—all the way down to the desserts.

The actor tied the knot to his longtime girlfriend Layla Alizada on July 15 in the couple’s Los Angeles backyard surrounded by 60 of their closest friends and family members, many of whom contributed to their big day in some way.

“We always wanted a wedding that was small and intimate,” the couple told PEOPLE exclusively. “It was a magical day and even more special having so much of it put together with the help of our loved ones.”

At the reception, which was planned by Charisma Bote-Zenetzis and featured décor by TLC Design Group, guests munched on a variety of fruit crisps made by Fisher’s mom and red velvet and chocolate cupcakes from one of Alizada’s bridesmaid’s own bake shop, Evolve Bakery.

The couple’s wedding cake was also homemade. The actress’s best friend put together the two-tier creation with an all-white frosting in a wavy design and decorated with fresh flowers and greenery. The confection sat on top of an upside down barrel surrounded by more cupcakes and champagne glasses for the bride and groom to toast when they cut into the cake.

All the desserts—including cookies and brownies from Costco!—sat on a long table with rustic accents like wooden “Farm Fresh” crates, driftwood and bucket candles.

For the main course, Fisher and Alizada served a Mediterranean-inspired menu and white wine from Patricius Tokaj.

“[We’re] so grateful for the people in our lives,” said the couple, “and that everyone was able to share this day with us.”