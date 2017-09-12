Will & Grace Wine Shakes Are Coming to Shake Shack

The return of fan-favorite NBC sitcom is causing a (sweet) shake-up at Shake Shack. In conjunction with the broadcast network, the burger and shake chain is releasing special sugary concoctions to celebrate the revival of one of TV’s most beloved shows: Will & Grace.

Beginning September 18, two milkshakes will be added to Shake Shack’s menu based on and named after the relationships between the iconic series’ main characters: Will, Grace, Jack, and Karen.

Aptly named “Will & Grace,” the first shake is the perfect pick for lovers of things both a little bit spicy and a little sweet. Made with cinnamon marshmallow frozen custard and blended with Shack fudge, this milkshake is topped with whipped cream and cinnamon sugar.

The second shake, the “Jack & Karen,” is definitely not for children and marks a menu milestone for the burger chain. Made with strawberry frozen custard and topped with whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and raspberry dust, the shake is also blended with Prosecco, earning it the title of first Shack shake to be made with wine.

Available only in select New York City and Los Angeles Shake Shack locations, both treats are priced at $5.99.

As if a customized shake wasn’t enough, NBC and Shake Shack are also partnering with GLAAD, the world’s largest non-profit media advocacy organization dedicated to elevating issues and acceptance of LGBTQ people on screen and beyond, for the limited menu release.

According to a Shake Shack press release, for every shake sold NBC and Shake Shack will donate $2 to GLAAD in order to “support its efforts to share culture-changing LGBTQ stories.”

“Not only were we able to create some delicious shakes that capture the personalities of the show’s cast, but we’re also proud to be aligned with the show and support GLAAD,” Edwin Bragg, Shake Shack’s vice president of marketing, told HuffPost.

Will & Grace—which has already been renewed for a second season—will officially return to the small screen on Thursday, September 28 (in the 9 p.m. eastern time slot of its original eight-season run), but you can get these custom creations until October 1.

This article originally appeared on Foodandwine.com